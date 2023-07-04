Tourist Arrivals in Thailand Surpasses 12 Million Mark

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, tourist arrivals surpassed 12 million late last month and are on track to hit 25 million by the end of the year.

According to Traisuree Taisaranakul, deputy government spokesperson, tourist arrivals totaled 12.46 million from the start of the year to June 25, rising 539% from the same period last year.

Malaysia has the most tourists to the kingdom this year (1.9 million), followed by China (1.3 million), Russia (784,428), South Korea (741,909), and India (732,523).

The significant increase in tourist numbers corresponds to a sharp increase in airport use reported by Airports of Thailand since October of last year, when the current fiscal year began.

Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai have been the six busiest airports. They attracted a total of 34.3 million visitors between October and May, an increase of 635% year over year.

Airports of Thailand handled 202,700 foreign and domestic flights, a 175% increase over the same period last year.

According to the Fiscal Policy Office, steadily increasing visitor arrivals are a key driver of economic growth.

The office anticipates that foreign visitor arrivals would exceed 2 million per month in the fourth quarter of this year as airlines add more flights to their winter itineraries.

“Tourism represents a primary push for the economy’s growth for the rest of the year,” Ms Traisuree explained. The rise of tourism helps to compensate for a volatile export sector.

Caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has directed state agencies to remove impediments to tourism, like as travel restrictions.

She stated that the premier is giving special attention to tourism operators’ requests to streamline and expedite the issuance of tourist visas.

Gen Prayut was aware that improvements were being achieved as a result of increased collaboration among agencies such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOF), the Tourism and Sports Ministry, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and the Royal Thai Police.

A target of 25 million tourists visiting the kingdom this year, with the goal of earning 1.5 trillion baht in revenue.

The TAT is certain that the objective would be attained, as Chinese tourists are expected to increase to five million this year. The TAT and the MOF will collaborate later this month to develop the Visa Pre-screening System (VPSS) to expedite visa applications for foreign tourists.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn announced that the tourist tax, which was set to be levied on foreign visitors on June 1, has been postponed until January of next year.

The fee, which is 300 baht per visitor arriving by air and 150 baht each tourist arriving by land or boat, will be examined by the incoming government.

The outgoing Government decided to postpone the collecting of international visitors’ tourism fees until September 2023.

The levy, which was meant to go into effect in June, is intended to generate cash for the development and improvement of tourist areas, as well as to provide travellers with medical insurance.

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, stated that the postponement was necessary to guarantee that the fee collection system ran smoothly and efficiently. He also stated that conversations were ongoing with airlines to identify the best approach to collect the levy in conformity with International Air Transport Association (IATA) guidelines.

The price will be 300 baht (about $9) per person for any international tourists entering Thailand by air, land, or sea. Diplomats, infants under the age of two, individuals with work permits, single-day and transit travellers, and permanent foreign residents in Thailand will be exempt from the tax.