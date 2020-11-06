Tourism Ministry Refocuses on China for Non-Quarantine Tourists

Thailand’s Tourism Ministry is hoping for a travel bubble with China as a New Year’s present for the tourism industry. The Tourism Ministry is allegedly planning to welcome Chinese as the first group without a mandatory quarantine during Chinese New Year.

The Tourism ministry will hold a meeting with the Chinese embassy to discuss the alleged travel plan. The travel plan comes while the foreign ministries continue the discussion about the next phase, said Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, tourism minister.

There are 22 low-risk provinces in China, containing a population of 800 million, that have reported no new local cases for more than 150 days, he say.

He said a bilateral tourism agreement would need to be finalized by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Tourism ministry has not received any new entry requests via the special tourist visa (STV) scheme for November. Above all because several European countries are returning to lockdowns.

During the mobile cabinet meeting in Phuket and Koh Samui, the Tourism Minister urged Hotel operators to contact long-stay regular guests to enter the country. The Tourism Authority of Thailand will facilitate the STV process for them, he said.

Long Stay Visa Tourists from Switzerland

The Tourism ministry is also in talks with the foreign ministry about tourists from Switzerland who would like to travel via Thailand Longstay Company under the non-immigrant visa O-A for retirement. “The number of international arrivals will not reach 7 million this year,” Mr Phiphat said.

However, he said inbound plans will move forward despite problems gaining confidence from local communities.

To offer more alternative local state quarantine (ALSQ) options, the Tourism and Public Health ministries will introduce a golf quarantine to attract golfers from Japan, Taiwan, China and South Korea, who normally train in Thailand for a few months in the winter.

Golfers spend on average at least 3,000 baht per person per day for golf programs, excluding accommodation and food, said Mr Phiphat. Out of 238 golf courses with 5,000 rooms nationwide, the ministry expects 20-30 to join the scheme, which is expected to start by mid-November.

ALSQ Golf Courses

There are five golf courses in Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Saraburi and Kanchanaburi, as well as a golf course in Nakhon Ratchasima owned by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, which passed inspection and are ready to serve as ALSQ.

ALSQ golf operators have to transfer existing members to other courses and be responsible for golf expenses. All staff also have to complete 14-day quarantine before leaving their posts.

The golf quarantine idea still needs approval from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration next week, along with additional measures for domestic stimulus campaign, such as increasing the government’s subsidy during workdays to 50% from 40%, launching e-vouchers for spas, car rental or transport costs.

Mr Phiphat said weekday tour packages for the elderly aged 55 and above will be included in this scheme too by using the 5-billion-baht budget. – Bangkok Post