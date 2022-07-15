Full Moon Party In Koh Phangan Tonight, Bangkok Airways Flights Full

(CTN News) – Koh Phangan’s Full Moon Party will take place tonight (Friday) during Thailand’s five-day holiday. Thailand’s Naewna news outlet reported today that all Bangkok Airways flights to Koh Samui Airport were full.

Several tourists fly there before going to Koh Phang Ngan in Surat Thani. Families and young people make up the majority of tourists.

Among the tourists waiting for the ferry to Koh Phan Ngan tonight was an executive of Lomprayah Speed Boat Co Ltd at Surat Thani’s Donsak pier.

Currently, Koh Samui, Koh Phang Ngan, and Koh Tao are buzzing with tourism, according to Korn Piankoh.

A Tourism Authority of Thailand office in Surat Thani estimated last week that over 70,000 tourists would visit the province during the long holiday.

According to the TAT, this will generate about 833 million baht in tourism revenue.

With Asanha Bucha Day (a holiday celebrating the Buddha’s first sermon) falling on a Wednesday, Buddhist Lent Day on Thursday, the weekend is easy to skip – 5 days for a getaway in Thailand!

In April, when the Full Moon Party fell directly after Songkran, Surat Thani once again saw huge throngs of tourists.

The Full Moon party attracted over 10,000 tourists that month. The number doubled to 20,000 when the Full Moon Party was held again in June. As soon as the party is over, we’ll find out how many people attended.

