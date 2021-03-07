Thai Government Reviews to Change 14 Day Quarantine Requirements

The Thai Government is reviewing a proposal that will allow foreign visitors to leave their hotel rooms after the first 3 days of their 15-day quarantine period. The proposal was submitted to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

If approved, visitors next month would only be required to spend three days in their hotel rooms. Visitors could leave their rooms after three days but they cannot leave the hotel grounds for 12 more days.

The so-called Area Hotel Quarantine (AHQ) proposal targets five areas considered to be the top tourist destinations in Thailand: Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi, Surat Thani and Chon Buri, Tourism and Sports Minister told a meeting yesterday.

The video conference meeting was chaired by Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, and attended by officials from the ministry, the Department of Health Service Support and tourism business operators.

With Area Hotel Quarantine AHQ, visitors would undergo a Covid-19 test swab on the third day of their stay at designated hotels. If a visitor tests negative for Covid-19, he or she will be allowed to leave their room.

Minister Phiphat said further Covid-19 test swabs would be conducted during the 15 day quarantine period and would be allowed to leave quarantine after receiving a clean bill of health.

The Vaccine Passport Proposal

The AHQ proposal is part of the government’s plan to begin reopening the country starting next month. The government is also reviewing other proposals, including travel bubble agreements with other countries and vaccine passports.

The vaccine passport proposal will consider a plan to allow visitors who have received Covid-19 vaccinations to enter Thailand without having to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

Some foreign visitors who arrived in Thailand on Feb 18 under the Golf Quarantine programme, which allows foreigners to quarantine in golf resorts to boost the ailing tourism sector during the coronavirus pandemic, tested positive for the virus, the Bangkok Post reported.

Under the Golf Quarantine programme, visitors are isolated in hotel rooms for the first 3 days of their visit. Those who test negative for Covid-19 can leave their rooms to play golf.

As for the group of visitors who came to Thailand on Feb 21 under the Villa Quarantine programme, an initiative similar to the Golf Quarantine programme, at the Sri Panwa Phuket Luxury Pool Villa Hotel, none of the visitors were found to have been infected with Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Phisut Saekhu, president of the association of hotels in the eastern provinces has urged government officials to extend its State Quarantine programme. The programme is joined by 12 hotels operators in Pattaya city in Chon Buri province.

The State Quarantine programme is slated to end by the end of March, 2021.