Runaway Container Crushes Car, Killing 2 Athletes

Last Updated on September 22, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

PHRAE – A tragic accident in northern Thailand has claimed the lives of two senior athletes. On Saturday afternoon, a runaway shipping container crushed their vehicle on a notorious downhill highway curve.

The devastating crash happened in Phrae province as the men were traveling to a regional sports tournament. Local rescue teams rushed to the chaotic scene near a police checkpoint in Den Chai district.

Key Takeaways:

A trailer truck lost control on a steep curve, sending its container flying across the highway.

The heavy cargo crushed a Honda SUV carrying four senior football players heading to a match.

Two men died, and two others sustained severe injuries in the horrifying roadside accident.

A Horrifying Chain of Events

The incident began when an 18-wheeler carrying mangosteens lost control on a steep, winding downhill road. The large truck smashed into the central concrete barrier with incredible force.

This massive impact caused the heavy container to snap right off its trailer mounts. The huge steel box tumbled over the median and flew over 100 meters into the opposite lane.

It slammed directly into a white Honda CR-V that was driving calmly towards Uttaradit. The SUV was instantly crushed and violently thrown off the road into a grassy ditch.

Emergency responders arrived quickly, finding the badly mangled SUV trapped beneath the massive cargo container. They immediately used heavy hydraulic rescue tools to cut the trapped passengers free.

Sadly, two men succumbed to their severe injuries shortly after being pulled from the wreckage. Authorities identified them as 70-year-old Decha Phopichakul and 70-year-old former police officer Nathipat Amornhiranpong.

Investigation and Tournament Cancellation

Two other passengers, both in their early seventies and former education officials, survived the initial crash. They are currently receiving critical medical care at the Crown Prince Den Chai Hospital.

According to a local report from Thairath, police have detained the 38-year-old truck driver for thorough questioning. Investigators are carefully checking the truck’s locking mechanisms and brake systems to find the exact cause.

The driver was hauling fresh fruit from southern Thailand all the way to the northern border. Detectives need to know exactly why the container broke loose and caused this fatal disaster.

Meanwhile, the surviving football team members are entirely heartbroken by the sudden, unexpected tragedy. They officially canceled their upcoming senior match in Phitsanulok to mourn the loss of their dear friends.

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