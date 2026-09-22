Arsenic in Water: Health Risks in Thailand

Last Updated on September 22, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

Water can look, smell, and taste normal while containing arsenic, so appearance alone can’t tell you whether your drinking water is safe. The main concern is inorganic arsenic, which can occur naturally in groundwater and may cause cancer and other health problems after long-term exposure.

This guide explains where arsenic comes from, how chronic exposure affects health, and how the EPA’s enforceable limit compares with the WHO’s provisional guideline of 10 micrograms per liter (10 parts per billion). That number is a risk-control target, not a guarantee of zero risk, and the EPA’s health goal for arsenic is zero. You’ll also learn how to test your water and choose treatment designed to reduce arsenic exposure, including why testing household water for arsenic contamination matters before relying on a filter.

First, we’ll look at how arsenic enters drinking water and why wells may need closer attention.

Key Takeaways

Arsenic can hide in clear, odorless water, especially private well water, so testing is the only reliable way to detect it.

Long-term inorganic arsenic exposure may increase risks of skin lesions, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, nerve damage, and cancers.

The EPA’s enforceable limit is 10 parts per billion (ppb) , while its health goal is zero. The WHO uses the same 10 ppb guideline in drinking water.

, while its health goal is zero. The WHO uses the same 10 ppb guideline in drinking water. The EPA arsenic standard controls chronic exposure but doesn’t guarantee zero risk.

Well owners should test regularly and use certified treatment systems, especially in areas with documented arsenic contamination in private wells.

Arsenic in Water: Health Risks and Safe Limits

Arsenic is a naturally occurring element that can dissolve into water as it moves through certain rocks and soil. Its presence matters because long-term exposure to inorganic arsenic, the form most associated with contaminated groundwater, can increase health risks. Organic arsenic compounds, often found in seafood, are generally less toxic and behave differently in the body.

Why arsenic can be present without any warning signs

Arsenic has no reliable color, smell, or taste in drinking water. Clear water from a private well can contain more arsenic than water that looks cloudy, so ordinary appearance is never a substitute for laboratory testing.

Contamination patterns can also differ by water source. Groundwater and private wells may collect arsenic as water passes through mineral-rich rock, while surface water may receive runoff from mining, industrial sites, orchards, or waste areas. Local geology can change sharply between properties, and nearby mining can create very different results from one sampling site to another.

For example, arsenic contamination in private wells may affect homes near the same river or rock formation unevenly. Testing the water at your own tap gives more useful information than relying on a neighbor’s result or the water’s appearance.

How the EPA and WHO limits are different from a zero-risk level

Water regulations use two different ideas. The EPA’s maximum contaminant level goal (MCLG) is a health goal, and its value for arsenic is 0 mg/L because no exposure to a known carcinogen is the preferred target. The enforceable maximum contaminant level (MCL) for public water systems is 0.010 mg/L, which equals 10 micrograms per liter (10 µg/L) or 10 parts per billion (ppb).

That limit reduces long-term exposure, but it isn’t a guarantee of zero risk. One milligram per liter equals 1,000 micrograms per liter, so 0.010 mg/L converts to 10 µg/L.

The WHO arsenic guideline also lists 10 µg/L, but calls it provisional. Removing and measuring arsenic at very low levels can be difficult, especially for small water systems. Both agencies point toward the same practical goal: keep arsenic as low as reasonably possible.

What Long-Term Arsenic Exposure Can Do to Your Health

The health effects of arsenic depend on its chemical form, dose, exposure duration, and individual factors. A single glass of contaminated water is not usually an emergency, but repeated exposure over months or years can raise health concerns. Symptoms may take years to appear and often have other possible causes.

Why children, pregnancy, and long-term well users need extra care

Children and developing fetuses may be more sensitive because their bodies and organs are still developing. Children can experience effects similar to adults, including skin changes, blood vessel damage, digestive irritation, and reduced nerve function.

Some research also suggests that long-term exposure during childhood may affect learning or development, but symptoms alone cannot establish the cause. The fetus of a person exposed during pregnancy also deserves medical attention. The ATSDR arsenic guidance explains why clinicians consider exposure history when evaluating possible effects.

Someone who drinks the same private-well water for years may receive a greater cumulative exposure than someone who briefly encounters contaminated water. Drinking, cooking, making infant formula, and preparing beverages can all add to daily intake. If testing confirms exposure, discuss appropriate testing and care with a medical professional rather than trying to diagnose arsenic poisoning from symptoms.

What does not reliably remove arsenic from water

Boiling water doesn’t destroy arsenic. As water evaporates, the arsenic can become more concentrated, so boiling isn’t a safe treatment method.

Standard pitcher filters, sediment filters, and basic carbon filters also shouldn’t be assumed to remove arsenic. Use them only when the product has been specifically tested and certified for arsenic reduction under conditions that match your water.

Possible long-term effects include darkened skin patches, thickened skin, and callus-like areas on the palms or soles. Circulatory and cardiovascular problems, nerve symptoms such as tingling or numbness, and digestive complaints have also been reported. Inorganic arsenic exposure is associated with higher risks of skin, bladder, and lung cancers, according to the World Health Organization’s arsenic information. These associations describe population-level risk, not a personal diagnosis. Verified water testing should guide the choice of treatment, and health testing for arsenic exposure should be discussed with a clinician when exposure is confirmed.

How to Test Drinking Water and Interpret the Results

Testing is the only dependable way to find arsenic in drinking water. The right approach depends on your water source, local risks, and whether you use a treatment system.

Private wells are not covered by public water standards

EPA drinking-water standards apply to regulated public water systems, not to most private wells. Well owners are generally responsible for arranging testing, maintaining the well, and addressing contamination. State rules may add requirements, but private wells usually don’t receive the same routine monitoring as municipal supplies.

Testing deserves prompt attention if you own a private well, live near mining or industrial activity, or receive a local health or environmental warning. Ask your local health department, environmental agency, or water supplier which contaminants are common in your area. Local geology can make arsenic a concern even when nearby wells have different results.

A routine well test for bacteria or nitrate doesn’t automatically include arsenic. Request arsenic as a separate analyte when local conditions or public health guidance make it relevant. Use a state-approved or otherwise accredited laboratory, and follow its instructions for the container, preservation, collection method, and shipping time.

If your home has an arsenic filter, collect one sample from untreated well water and another from the treated drinking-water tap. The first shows what enters your home, while the second shows whether the treatment system is working. One test provides useful information, but repeat testing may be needed because concentrations can change over time or after flooding, well repairs, or equipment changes.

How to read a laboratory report

Laboratories commonly report arsenic in milligrams per liter (mg/L) or micrograms per liter (µg/L). The units are easy to convert: 1 mg/L equals 1,000 µg/L. Therefore, 0.015 mg/L equals 15 µg/L, which is above the 0.010 mg/L benchmark used for public water systems and private-well health decisions. EPA’s arsenic standard identifies 0.010 mg/L, or 10 µg/L, as the public-system limit.

Check whether the result measures total arsenic or a specific chemical form. Also confirm whether the sample came before or after treatment, and look for the laboratory’s detection limit. A result reported as “not detected” means the concentration was below that test’s detection capability, not necessarily zero.

A result below 0.010 mg/L is reassuring, but it doesn’t prove zero risk. If the report is unclear, ask the laboratory, local health department, or environmental agency to explain the result and recommend the next sample.

Treatment Options That Can Lower Arsenic in Drinking Water

The best treatment depends on your laboratory result, arsenic form, water chemistry, and how much water your household needs. Common options include reverse osmosis, adsorption media, ion exchange, coagulation and filtration, and oxidation followed by filtration. A qualified water professional can match the system to your test results.

How to choose a filter without trusting vague claims

Use this short checklist before buying:

Confirm that the product specifically reduces arsenic , not only chlorine, sediment, lead, or other contaminants. A filter that removes one contaminant isn’t automatically effective against arsenic.

, not only chlorine, sediment, lead, or other contaminants. A filter that removes one contaminant isn’t automatically effective against arsenic. Check the certified contaminant claim, test conditions, flow rate, arsenic form, and inlet concentration. The EPA’s arsenic treatment technology demonstrations provide useful background on how systems are evaluated.

Verify the expected capacity and replacement schedule. Adsorption media, cartridges, membranes, and prefilters lose performance as they fill or wear out.

Calculate replacement, maintenance, electricity, wastewater, and disposal costs before installation.

Test both untreated and treated water after installation, then repeat testing on the schedule recommended by the manufacturer or local health department.

Reverse osmosis often works well at a kitchen tap, while adsorption media and ion exchange may fit other water chemistries. Arsenic III may need oxidation before some systems can remove it effectively. Larger homes or complex contamination may require coagulation and filtration, oxidation followed by filtration, or whole-house treatment. The EPA overview of drinking-water treatment technologies explains how these approaches target different contaminants.

Point-of-use treatment is often more affordable when only drinking, cooking, ice, and infant formula need protection. Whole-house treatment may make sense when other contaminants create bathing or household exposure concerns. Poor maintenance can reduce removal and leave contaminated media in place. For examples of arsenic treatment methods used in community systems, see this report on coagulation treatment for arsenic-contaminated water.

When bottled water or another water source may be the safest short-term choice

If testing shows arsenic above the applicable limit, follow local health advice while treatment is arranged. Use bottled water or another verified safe source for drinking, cooking, ice, beverages, and infant formula when advised. Don’t boil contaminated water, because evaporation can concentrate arsenic.

Bottled water can provide temporary protection, but it may become expensive and requires storage space and disposal of containers. Ask local health officials about showering and bathing, especially when arsenic levels are high or other contaminants are present. Those activities involve different exposure questions than drinking water, so don’t assume the same advice applies to every use.

What Recent River Testing in Chiang Rai Shows About Arsenic Limits

Recent monitoring in Chiang Rai found arsenic above the 0.01 mg/L benchmark at some points along the Kok, Sai, Ruak, and Mekong rivers. These results show why untreated river water shouldn’t be assumed safe for drinking, cooking, or making ice. They also show why one sample cannot describe an entire river system.

Why one river result cannot answer every household’s question

Arsenic levels can change by location, season, rainfall, sediment movement, and water treatment. Recent reporting found Kok River readings around 0.013 to 0.016 mg/L in one monitoring round, while other reported results reached approximately 0.036 to 0.047 mg/L at specific sites. The Kok River arsenic testing results show how readings can differ between monitoring points and sampling periods.

Related monitoring also found exceedances in parts of the Sai, Ruak, and Mekong systems. The latest heavy metal monitoring in Chiang Rai rivers illustrates why officials compare several sites instead of treating one result as representative of every community.

A river result identifies a possible environmental concern, but it doesn’t measure the water coming from your kitchen tap.

A household may use a municipal supply, a private well, stored water, or river water treated through a local system. Each source can have a different arsenic level. Sediment can also hold contaminants that move into the water during heavy rain, flooding, or changes in river flow.

For practical decisions, follow official local warnings and avoid untreated river water for drinking and food preparation. If you’re concerned about household exposure, test the water actually used for drinking, cooking, beverages, and ice. A laboratory sample from your tap or well provides far more useful information than a river sample collected miles away.

Frequently Asked Questions

Arsenic questions often arise after a lab report, a local warning, or concerns about a private well. These answers focus on practical decisions that can reduce exposure.

Is it safe to bathe in water containing arsenic?

At typical residential concentrations, arsenic exposure mainly comes from swallowing contaminated water, not from bathing or showering. Washing clothes, doing dishes, and showering are generally considered lower-risk uses, but follow local health guidance if levels are unusually high.

How often should I test my private well for arsenic?

Test at least once if you haven’t tested before, then retest based on local conditions and your treatment system. Many health programs recommend testing every few years, while treated systems may need annual checks to confirm the filter still works. Retest after flooding, well repairs, major plumbing changes, or a nearby contamination warning.

What should I do after receiving a high arsenic result?

Stop using the water for drinking, cooking, making ice, and preparing infant formula until you confirm the result and arrange a safe alternative. Ask the laboratory or local health department whether you need a second sample, then choose treatment based on the arsenic concentration, chemical form, and water chemistry.

Can cooking with contaminated water increase arsenic exposure?

Yes. Arsenic can remain in foods prepared with contaminated water, and evaporation during cooking may concentrate it. Use verified safe water for soups, rice, coffee, tea, beverages, and any food that absorbs water.

Is bottled water always a safe replacement?

Bottled water can reduce exposure temporarily, but check the label and choose water intended for drinking from a reputable supplier. It may not be practical for long-term use, so a properly maintained treatment system can provide a more consistent household supply.

Can a water filter remove every type of arsenic?

No. Performance depends on the arsenic form and the water’s chemistry. Choose a system with a specific arsenic-reduction claim, then confirm its performance with follow-up testing. Municipal systems may use several treatment stages, such as the arsenic removal process used by Chiang Rai waterworks.