Chiang Mai News

Man Hit By Car During Dispute With Wife in Chiang Mai

Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn
Thanawat Chaiyaporn
Man Hit By Car During Dispute With Wife in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI – A bitter argument between a married couple ended in a terrible accident on Monday night in Chiang Mai. The incident happened at around 7:17 PM near the Region 5 Police Bridge on Mahidol Road. A 50-year-old man suffered severe injuries after a passing vehicle struck him on the busy street. Emergency responders arrived quickly to find the badly injured man lying helplessly on the dark pavement.

Rescue teams from the Phetkasem Foundation and an ambulance from Central Memorial Hospital secured the chaotic scene. Medical staff provided immediate first aid to stabilize the victim before rushing him to medical care. He was quickly transferred to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital for urgent and intensive medical treatment. Doctors are currently working hard to treat his critical injuries caused by the massive physical impact.

Key Takeaways

  • A 50-year-old man was critically injured by a car on Mahidol Road in Chiang Mai on Monday night.
  • The accident happened when the man chased his wife across the street after fighting over car keys.
  • Local police are checking security cameras and interviewing witnesses to fully understand the details of the crash.

Before the tragic accident, the injured man was sitting in a parked car with his 50-year-old wife. According to police, the couple began to argue loudly and fought over the vehicle’s keys. The wife managed to grab the keys and quickly ran out of the car into the night. She ran across the raised traffic island to the opposite side of the road to escape her husband.

The husband became very angry and immediately ran after his wife to get the vehicle keys back. Sadly, he rushed onto the active roadway without checking for oncoming traffic in the dark, dangerous conditions. A driver traveling normally along the route could not stop in time and hit the running man. The sudden crash caused severe injuries to the husband, bringing the angry foot chase to a tragic end.

A Sudden Argument Leads to Danger

The driver of the car that struck the man stayed at the scene safely after the crash. Officials say the driver was deeply shocked and very anxious about the terrible, unexpected highway traffic event. Rescue workers and police officers stepped in to comfort the driver and manage the stressful, active situation. Authorities are now reviewing security camera footage from the area to see exactly how the accident happened.

Local police are also interviewing the driver, the wife, and several bystanders to gather more clear facts. They want to piece together the entire story before making any final legal decisions or formal charges. Mahidol Road is a major route in the city that sees very heavy vehicle traffic every single day. Because of this, officials are urging all pedestrians to be extra careful when crossing the busy street.

Walking across major roadways at night is always a serious risk due to limited lighting and visibility. Drivers simply have less time to react when someone suddenly steps out directly into their active lane. Police remind the public to use marked crosswalks or safe pedestrian bridges whenever they are widely available. Staying calm during personal arguments can also prevent rash decisions that put human lives in extreme danger.

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Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn
ByThanawat Chaiyaporn
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Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn is a dynamic journalist with a keen eye for the intersection of global tech trends, regional realities, and world events. Tan's reporting demystifies complex topics for everyday readers, advocating for equitable tech access in rural communities.
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