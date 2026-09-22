13-Year-old Girl Jumps From Window To Escape Uncle’s Atttack

Last Updated on September 22, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

NAKHON SAWAN – A 13-year-old girl in Thailand jumped from a second-floor window to escape a horrifying home attack. Her 31-year-old uncle allegedly choked the young teenager and aggressively attempted to assault her on Saturday.

The brave victim suffered severe physical injuries, including a painfully compressed spine and shattered toe bones.

This shocking criminal incident occurred in the rural Chan Phen subdistrict of Sakon Nakhon province. Local police officers are actively hunting down the dangerous suspect, who quickly fled the crime scene. The Thairath reported that helpful villagers rescued the injured girl after hearing her loud screams.

Key Takeaways

A young 13-year-old girl bravely escaped an attempted assault by leaping from a second-floor window.

The young victim unfortunately sustained a compressed spine and shattered toes during her desperate escape attempt.

Local police are actively searching for the dangerous suspect, who possesses a history of drug offenses.

The young girl’s grandparents had left her safely locked on the second floor while they worked. However, they left a single window open because the tropical afternoon weather was becoming extremely hot. The dangerous suspect, who was identified by the alias Wee, secretly climbed through this open window.

Once inside the room, he brutally attacked his young niece and violently tried to assault her. The brave teenager fought back vigorously until she finally managed to break free from his grip. Without any hesitation, she quickly jumped out of the high second-floor window to save her life.

Police Launch Massive Manhunt for Suspect

The aggressive suspect shockingly jumped down after her to continue his vicious attack on the ground. Fortunately, several nearby neighbors heard her loud cries for help and quickly rushed over to assist. Seeing the angry crowd gathering, the panicked suspect immediately ran away into the surrounding local neighborhood.

Police Colonel Jeerawat Photina officially confirmed that local authorities are treating this criminal case with extreme urgency. The fleeing suspect reportedly has a known history of severe drug abuse and previous criminal arrests. Furthermore, officials strongly believe he suffers from untreated psychiatric issues that constantly cause violent, aggressive behavior.

Local investigators are currently gathering all necessary evidence to secure an official arrest warrant very soon. A dedicated team of social workers and psychologists has also thoroughly interviewed the recovering young victim. They sincerely hope to bring the dangerous suspect to justice and ensure community safety very quickly.

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