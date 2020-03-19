Connect with us

Over 500 Chinese Stranded in the Border Town of Tachileik Myanmar


Published

2 hours ago

on

work permit

More than 500 Chinese citizens are stuck in Tachileik, Myanmar, which borders the Thai town of Mae Sai in Chiang Rai Province. The stranded Chinese people reportedly entered Tachileik without an entry permit.

They have also been refused re-entry to Thailand by the Thai authorities. Tachileik’s General Administration Department (GAD) officer Chan Myae Saw, said that they remain in limbo in Tachileik.

They are presently staying in hotels and can extend their stay but must pay a fine after 14 days,” he said.

He added that the stranded Chinese have opted to return directly to China from Burma. However must report to the Chinese embassy first.

“The Thai-Burma friendship bridge is still open, but the Thai authorities do not allow Chinese citizens enter into Thailand [without a visa],” Chan Myae Saw said. Referring to Thailand’s increased restrictions on travelers due to the coronavirus.

Two Chinese citizens were hospitalized in Tachileik’s public hospital yesterday with symptoms similar to that of coronavirus. They are being monitored.

The Thai health department has reported one death from Covid-19, 147 infections, and 6,545 people being monitored.

Despite the global pandemic, Myanmar has reported no cases of coronavirus. An anomaly that has been questioned and challenged by health professionals and critics.

The Myanamr government recently imposed new restrictions on those entering the country. Requiring 14 days of quarantine or self-quarantine for visitors who have been in a range of countries. Those that have reported increasing cases of coronavirus, including China.

Source: Shan Herold

