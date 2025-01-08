Mazda Motor Corp Appoints New President of Mazda Sales (Thailand)

BANGKOK – Mazda Motor Corporation (Japan) has announced the appointment of Mr. Thiraphong Permpongpanth as the President & CEO of Mazda Sales (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

He has played a key role in managing Mazda Sales Thailand for a long time, with a proven track record of achievements since joining Mazda in 2007 in the position of product manager in marketing department. With 18 years of experience in management across all functions, he has achieved numerous successes, especially when Mazda unveiled the Mazda2.

The model gained the highest popularity, reaching the number one spot in the city car market and achieving a record-high sales figure for three consecutive years. He also closely coordinated with Mazda Motor Corporation in Japan, for the investments of a passenger vehicle manufacturing plant and Mazda’s first engine and automatic transmission plant outside of Japan, located in Thailand.

He is also consistently driving the expansion of investment projects in Thailand to secure the stability and long-term growth of Mazda’s business in the country.

Mazda’s organizational management

Over the past 18 years, Mr. Thee Permpongpanth has played an important role in Mazda’s organizational management ranging from product planning, strategic marketing planning, sales promotion planning, dealer development and providing customer care as if they were family etc.

He has been Mazda’s leader who has played a key role in driving business to sustainable growth, staying in every moment and situation, overcoming challenges, preserving through both prosperous and difficult times and growing Mazda brand until receiving positive response from Thai customers. Initially in 2015, Mazda had annual sales of 11,000 units but it was able to achieve the highest new record of 74,000 units of annual sale.

Mr. Thee Permpongpanth, President and CEO of Mazda Sales (Thailand) Co., Ltd. said, “The leadership role in Mazda’s business is another challenging experience and valuable experience. The strong bond with the Thai team, dealers, media and business partners throughout the time working with Mazda, I feel the sincerity, trust and I believe in everyone’s potential. Mazda always works in depth in every process since production, sales and services to impress customers.

This is the factor that has shaped and fostered Mazda’s growth, enabling the company to progress and stable as it is today. From today onwards, the new role at Mazda Sales will be more challenging. Mazda will fully move forward to enhance the competitive potential in all aspects to build Mazda’s business and its dealers to grow steadily and sustainably as well as delivering automotive technology that provides customers with a joyful driving experience for years to come”.

Business sustainability

Mazda continues to move forward with its business plan towards long-term sustainability. The key factor that strengthens Mazda’s business goes beyond the sale of new cars. Every department must foster a sense of connection and loyalty, ensuring customers experience with exceptional service that creates a lasting impression.

This approach encourages repeat purchases and enables customers to become owners of Mazda vehicles across all models, at every stage of their lives until they become “Mazda Family” members. This is the essence of conducting business in the Retention Business model, which is to provide exceptional care to customers, as well as recommending the key features of Mazda vehicles to others. Mazda believes that this business direction will lead to business sustainability.

We are committed to elevating the customer experience to its fullest potential and placing the highest importance on building brand value. This includes ensuring consistent after-sales service standards nationwide. Our goal is to be the customers’ top brand of choice and the leader in customer service to deliver smiles and happiness to our customers. Meanwhile, our dealers’ performances must be strong and grow sustainably alongside the brand.

Mr. Thee Permpongpanth is the first and only Thai President and CEO of Mazda Sales Thailand. He is a new blood with knowledge, skills and experience who has risen to become the top leader in the global organization, with only a few Thai people have been able to overcome this tough challenge. He has been a part of the management team, working alongside numerous top executives of the organization. He has held various positions within the company, including the Executive Vice President last year.

Grow Mazda’s business in Thailand

Meanwhile, Mr. Tadashi Miura has been appointed as Senior Advisor. He said, “I believe in the power of teamwork and the potential of every employee at Mazda Sales Thailand and all Mazda dealers. Throughout the years, everyone has dedicated their full potential to strengthen and grow Mazda business in Thailand.

The ongoing support and collaboration from all parties have been essential to ensure sustainable growth in the future. I am proud and excited about the new role ahead. In the near future, Mazda will accelerate the introduction of new vehicles and models, as well as initiatives focused on sustainability in all areas, to ensure that Mazda remains a brand that is closely connected with Thai society. I am confident that this path will lead Mazda in Thailand to long-term success and sustainability, making Mazda one of the brands that customers will be proud to own”.

The executive reorganization at Mazda, amid the intense competition in the Thai automotive market, is something to watch closely. It represents a significant challenge that Mazda must overcome to achieve greater success, particularly with the upcoming launch of new Mazda models aligned with the company’s future business development plan, enabling Mazda to reclaim its leadership and regain the highest popularity among Thai customers in the near future.

