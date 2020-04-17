Some Businesses Maybe Allowed to Reopen As Covid-19 Cases Ease

The Prime Minister could decide next week to allow the reopening of some shops and businesses closed due to Covid-19. The Prime Minister is in discussions were being held with relevant experts and business representatives.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, a spokesperson for the health department said the governments aim was to ensure effective disease control if some businesses were allowed to reopen.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will make a decision next week, Dr Taweesilp said.

Premises which may be allowed to reopen included; mobile phone and electrical appliance shops; banks; barbers and hairdressers; and general stores. “There must be measures in place to control the disease. What is important is enforcement and compliance,” Dr Taweesilp said.

He said hairdressers and clients would be required to wear masks. Clients would have to clean their hands with alcohol before entering the shop.

Many people still defying Covid-19 curfew

There would be hair-cutting services only, and instruments would have to be cleaned for each customer. “Customers’ chairs would have to be placed clearly apart, and waiting clients would have to stay outside.

“Other shops may be allowed to reopen if they limit the number of customers inside at one time, to prevent crowding. And above all refrain from promotional activities that would attract crowds.

“These are possible proposals for a relaxation, because they have not been approved,” Dr Taweesilp said.

He cited the World Health Organization’s six criteria for the relaxation of disease control measures.

Thailand was doing well with local disease control; patient detection; low risk at vulnerable places such as elderly-care homes; disease control measures at schools, offices and public places; and also measures for inbound travellers.

The most difficult, he said, was the sixth criterion concerning people’s knowledge and participation in disease control measures. “More people are wearing masks, but some groups of people still continue to party and gamble,” Dr Taweesilp said.

On Thursday night 820 people were caught breaking the nationwide curfew. Furthermore 109 for defying the gathering ban, he said.

