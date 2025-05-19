Thailand Reinstates Income Requirement of 20,000 Baht for Tourist Visa

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Immigration Bureau has announced it will bring back the rule that tourist visa applicants must show proof of funds starting in May 2025. This rule was put on hold in November 2023 to help boost travel after the pandemic.

Now, everyone applying for a tourist visa must show they have enough money to cover their expenses while in the country.

The official e-Visa website for Thailand lists the details. Applicants need to provide financial documents showing at least 20,000 Thai Baht, which is about USD 550 or EUR 510. This can be shown with bank statements from the past three months or a sponsor letter if someone else is paying for the trip. Thai embassies across the globe, including those in the US, France, and Norway, are following this guideline.

Tourist Visa applicants also need to prepare the following documents:

A passport with at least six months left before it expires

A recent passport photo

Proof of address, like a utility bill or rental contract

A round-trip flight ticket showing entry and exit dates

Details about where they’ll stay, such as hotel bookings or information about a host

These requirements apply to single-entry tourist visa requests, which let travellers stay in Thailand for up to 60 days.

Right now, citizens from 93 countries can visit Thailand without a visa for up to 60 days. Thai officials are considering cutting this visa-free period to 30 days due to concerns about visitors overstaying. No final decision has been made, but more news is expected soon.

Although the new financial rule is aimed at tourist visa applicants, travellers using the Visa on Arrival (VoA) option should also be prepared. Immigration officers can ask to see proof of sufficient funds when entering Thailand. While this doesn’t happen every time, officers may request proof, and travellers who can’t show it could be denied entry.

Staying up to date with these requirements helps make travel to Thailand smoother and avoids surprises at the border.

Related News: