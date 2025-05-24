Police Seize 500,000 Meth Pills After Dramactic Car Chase in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – Police in Chiang Rai arrested two men from Sa Kaeo after a car chase through the city centre. The pair were caught with half a million methamphetamine pills hidden in their car, after trying to escape a police blockade.

On 22 May, officers received a tip-off about a drug shipment passing through the city towards Mae Lao district. Police set up checkpoints along key routes, starting from Rob Wiang subdistrict to Den Ha–Dong Mada Road.

Early in the morning, officers spotted a suspicious Toyota sedan at a hotel on Sankok Chang Soi 6. The car was in a narrow lane, so police blocked both ends to prevent escape. As police closed in, the suspects tried to speed out, swerving past the first patrol car.

They attempted to flee onto Phahonyothin Road, but another police pickup truck managed to block their path. Two men inside were detained before they could get away.

A search of the car revealed a suitcase packed with 500,000 methamphetamine pills marked with a green Y1 stamp. The suspects, identified as Mr. Suksawat, 23, from Mueang Sa Kaeo, and Mr. Tanti, 19, from Watthana Nakhon, were taken into custody.

Further investigation revealed a second vehicle, an MG pickup with Ang Thong plates, was leading the way. Police chased this vehicle along Den Ha–Dong Mada Road, but the occupants abandoned it in Dong Mada subdistrict, Mae Lao. Four people ran off into the darkness and avoided arrest.

Police have seized two vehicles and the drugs. The two men caught have been handed over to investigators, while police continue searching for the other suspects.