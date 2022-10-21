YouTube Premium’s Price Is Going Up In November 2022

(CTN News) – With YouTube Premium, you will be able to view without advertisements, as well as access Music. The price of the family plan is increasing.

Currently, Premium costs $11.99 per month for a single user, but Google intends to increase the price for the family plan (which supports up to five users).

With the November 21, 2022 billing cycle, the monthly fee will increase from $17.99 per month to $22.99 per month, which will take effect on November 21, 2022.

A YouTube email to subscribers stated, “We created Premium in order to provide you with an uninterrupted experience, so that you can get closer to your favorite YouTube videos, creators, and music artists.”

With this update, we will be able to continue to support creators and artists while developing even more Premium features.”

The family plan offers ad-free YouTube and access to Spotify’s full music streaming service – Spotify’s family plan costs $15.99 per month for up to six people – but many individuals only subscribe to remove ads from videos.

There is also no one who likes to see subscription services increase in price, especially given that global economic inflation has made nearly everything more expensive than it was a few months ago.

YouTube Premium plans for single users and TV are not affected by the price increase since they are not bundled together.

What is included in YouTube Premium?

With YouTube Premium, you can watch millions of videos without interruptions by ads before and during a video, including video overlay ads. You will also not see third-party banner ads and search ads.

