HP Latex 2700 Portfolio As Well As Its Print Service Plans Have Been Launched

(CTN News) – With the introduction of the latest solutions from HP Inc., Print Service Providers (PSPs) will be able to meet demand, optimize work processes, and grow their businesses.

“To reach higher margins, PSPs are always on the lookout for efficiency gains and technology to help them take on more jobs with confidence,” said Daniel Martinez, General Manager, Large Format.

This is enabled by our latest offerings. Customers will be amazed by the HP Latex 2700 family’s improved print quality, raw speed, and white ink capabilities.

Our Professional Print Service Plans provide PSPs with a range of ways to manage fleets and operations – improving workflow and maximising their potential.”

Printing with high performance and sustainability in mind

The new 3.2m (126-in) wide HP Latex 2700 printers take production efficiency to the next level, delivering vibrant colors at up to 89 m2/hr (958 ft2/hr) via symmetrical double printheads, which are equipped with automatic printhead cleaning technology.

A wide gamut of media, including thin films, vinyl, and paper, can be handled at high speed. This preserves media gloss and feel across a diverse range of signage and décor applications.

The Latex 2700W printers offer the whitest white ink available on the market at speeds up to 54 m2/hr (581 ft2/hr), allowing PSPs to produce high-margin applications on pre-coloured and transparent media.

With automatic ink recirculation and white printheads that can be stored offline in rotating chambers, waste is eliminated between print jobs.

Latex 2700 devices use fourth generation HP Latex ink – which meets UL ECOLOGO® certification[vii], UL GREENGUARD GOLD and Toy Safety requirements[viii].

HP Professional Print Service Plans unlock efficiency gains

HP Professional Print Service Plans enable business agility, maximize uptime and productivity, and provide learning opportunities.

There are two Professional Print Service Plans – Basic and Plus – each offering a tailored portfolio of services and software solutions. Among the new and enhanced features are:

Using Print Beat Live Production, users can view queued and running jobs across multiple sites in real time. Monitor work, anticipate issues, and save time

Business ERP/MIS systems can access printer data through the Print Beat Jobs API. Analyze HP printers along with non-HP hardware, automate processes, and combine with other operational data

It’s a digital learning platform with free and premium modules depending on the service plan PSPs choose, allowing users to keep up.

HP Service Center – proactive troubleshooting, including smart diagnostics that alert your service rep when it’s time to fix

SEE ALSO:

Snap’s Advertising Woes Continue To Widen

Whirlpool Cuts Its Q3 Guidance After Missing Expectations; Shares Slide