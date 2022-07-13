Why Your Website Needs An SSL Certificate And How To Get It For Free

The owner of the website should take the responsibility of protecting the data of the website visitors. Protecting the data of visitors especially when they share personal information such as debit or credit card number, contact number, address, medical details, etc. SSL certificates are often used by the owner of the website to protect the data of their viewers.

SSL certificates are an indication of the quality of the site. The quality of the site has a huge impact on the perception of site visitors and where the search engine places your website.

But what is an SSL certificate after all? Why does your website need an SSL certificate? How can you find an SSL certificate for free? If these questions are bothering you, don’t worry! In this article, you will get answers to all your queries.

What is an SSL certificate?

Secure Sockets Layer or SSL certificate is a kind of internet protocol that is responsible for securing data transfer between the user’s browsers and website. SSL certificate helps in keeping the sensitive information of the website visitors private whenever they perform tasks such as filling out forms or purchasing items from the website. In case your website accepts online payments then having an SSL certificate becomes even more important in order to protect the data of the website visitors.

Why do websites need an SSL certificate?

Every website must have an SSL certificate. Even when the website doesn’t receive any sensitive data you should have an SSL certificate.

Here are a couple of reasons why you must have SSL for your website.

It improves the performance of the website:

SSL helps in improving the website’s load time. This eventually enhanced the user experience and also helps in improving the organic rankings.

Improvement in search engine rankings

Every website owner wants their website to show up on the front page. Google displays those websites that deliver a safe and secure experience to their visitors.

Therefore a safe and secure website is very important to improve search engine rankings. Moreover, SSL certificates have become very common therefore a website without an SSL certificate won’t stand anywhere.

Is it possible to get a free SSL certificate?

There are many website owners who don’t add SSL certificates to save on additional expenses. This leaves many websites in a vulnerable position. However, there are many platforms that offer SSL certificates for free. Here are a few authorities that offer SSL Certificates for free for those websites that can’t bear the additional expense of an SSL certificate.

Let’s Encrypt

Let’s Encrypt give free DV SSL certificates. The focus of this platform is to create a more secure and private open web and to support this goal they make SSL certificates that is available for everyone. But, it is important to note that Let’s Encrypt SSL certificates are only valid for 3 months at a time. You will have to be updated with the renewal dates.

SSL For Free

Another platform is SSL for free which supports the open web by giving SSL certificates for free. Certificates by this platform are trusted widely by people and they last for around 90 days. It has to be renewed every 3 months.

Here is a list of some of the renowned hosting companies that provide SSL certificates for free.

1. Bluehost

The very first on our list is Bluehost which offers affordable packages that will fit all your needs. They also have special features such as one-click installation.

2. Dreamhost

The next on our list is Dreamhost which offers 97 day money back guarantee to its users.

3. A2 Hosting

Finally, we have A2 Hosting whose plan starts from $2.99 per month. However, it can go up if you want to include VPS.

Final words

This was all you needed to know about the importance of SSL certificates and how you can get free SSL web hosting.

SSL certificates are very important for any website especially that takes personal information from its users. SSL certificates is important to buy user loyalty and also to improve the ranking of the website which is the ultimate goal of every website.

