TCL brings Its Google TVs To Zimbabwe

The South African branch of one of the largest TV manufacturers, TCL, is in the midst of a flurry of activity, having launched their latest lineup of Google-supported TVs in October.

Following this move, the company partnered with Pick n Pay to make select models readily available for purchase in South Africa. However, now it is looking to expand its presence in the region by partnering with more retailers.

As part of its efforts to bring Google TVs to Zimbabwe, Google has partnered with distributor WRS Switchgear to enable the company to do so.

With the TCL P635 4K HDR Google TV With Dolby Audio, the company will be focusing on the P735, a 4K HDR Google TV with Dolby Atmos, the C735 and the TCL P735 4K HDR Google TV With Dolby Audio as their entry point into the country.

It was also announced that TCL would be offering the entry level P615 model 4K Android TV with TCL’s AI built in. This was in a press release that was sent to Hypertext.

“The TVs come with Google Assistant pre-installed, which means that users have access to unlimited entertainment possibilities with the most advanced Smart TV system available, and easy access to favourite content with an integrated hands-free voice control system,” the company said.

It is anticipated that TCL will be quite aggressive in terms of its pricing strategy. One of the key selling points for the brand in the near future will be affordability, as it has been in South Africa.

There is a great deal of excitement on our part to bring this global brand to the people of Zimbabwe, with more outlets to be announced soon.

As TCL’s export sales manager PD Erasmus said, we are very proud to have the full range of products featuring Google TV, Google Voice Search activated commands, and Google Duo video conferencing features.

The company is currently ranked second in terms of global market share among LCD television brands, so it will be interesting to see where TCL will rank in the Southern Africa region in the coming quarters as a result of its recent activities.



Is TCL good brand?

Overall, TCL TVs offer good picture quality and great features at a low price. Although some models aren’t as feature-packed or as well-built as more expensive options, their TVs typically offer great value compared to similarly-priced options.

