Connect with us

Tech

TCL brings Its Google TVs To Zimbabwe
Advertisement

Tech

Hoyt VTM 31 And VTM 34 Are The 2023 Flagships

Tech

Mastodon Is The Best Alternative To Twitter

Tech

Twitter Workers Flee Following Musk's "Hardcore" Ultimatum

Tech

The Price Of Meta Quest 2 Is Reduced To $349, Plus 2 Free Games

Tech Business

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Says Layoffs Will Extend Into 2023

Tech

Google Pixel Fold: Everything You Need To Know

Tech

Chromecast With Google TV 4K On Sale For Just $29! Stranger Things Funko Pop! Free!

Tech

Thailand's Agriculture is changing for the better with the Arrival Of New Technologies

Tech

What Is YouTube Premium? Eligible Users And Details About Google Fi

Tech

What is a Blue Prism Course and What are its Benefits

Tech

Will 5G Become the key Element Of Apple's Future?

Tech

Elon Musk Claims He Expects To Find A New CEO Of Twitter "Over Time."

Tech

GIGABYTE Unveils The GeForce RTX 4080 Series Graphics Cards

Social Media Tech

YouTuber MrBeast Overtakes PewDiePie In Most-Subscribed Youtube Channel

Tech

Google Pays $12M To Michigan After Multistate Privacy Lawsuit

Tech

IRLAB AGM-2023 Nomination Committee Appointed

Tech

Slovakia’s InoBat Plans To Build Electric Vehicle Battery Plant In Serbia

Tech News

Apple Co-founder Steve Jobs' Worn-out Birkenstocks Auctioned for $218,750

Tech

Top 5 of 5G Stocks

Tech

TCL brings Its Google TVs To Zimbabwe

Published

1 hour ago

on

TCL brings Its Google TVs To Zimbabwe

(CTN News) – This is turning out to be a busy end of the year for TCL, as it has recently brought its latest lineup of Google-compatible TVs to South Africa, making it the company’s most active month of the year.

As part of its expansion into the neighbouring country of Zimbabwe, the company now brings selected models to this country.

It is the company’s first time launching its product in this way, using distributor WRS Switchgear as its launch partner.

The South African branch of one of the largest TV manufacturers, TCL, is in the midst of a flurry of activity, having launched their latest lineup of Google-supported TVs in October.

Following this move, the company partnered with Pick n Pay to make select models readily available for purchase in South Africa. However, now it is looking to expand its presence in the region by partnering with more retailers.

As part of its efforts to bring Google TVs to Zimbabwe, Google has partnered with distributor WRS Switchgear to enable the company to do so.

With the TCL P635 4K HDR Google TV With Dolby Audio, the company will be focusing on the P735, a 4K HDR Google TV with Dolby Atmos, the C735 and the TCL P735 4K HDR Google TV With Dolby Audio as their entry point into the country.

It was also announced that TCL would be offering the entry level P615 model 4K Android TV with TCL’s AI built in. This was in a press release that was sent to Hypertext.

“The TVs come with Google Assistant pre-installed, which means that users have access to unlimited entertainment possibilities with the most advanced Smart TV system available, and easy access to favourite content with an integrated hands-free voice control system,” the company said.

It is anticipated that TCL will be quite aggressive in terms of its pricing strategy. One of the key selling points for the brand in the near future will be affordability, as it has been in South Africa.

There is a great deal of excitement on our part to bring this global brand to the people of Zimbabwe, with more outlets to be announced soon.

As TCL’s export sales manager PD Erasmus said, we are very proud to have the full range of products featuring Google TV, Google Voice Search activated commands, and Google Duo video conferencing features.

The company is currently ranked second in terms of global market share among LCD television brands, so it will be interesting to see where TCL will rank in the Southern Africa region in the coming quarters as a result of its recent activities.

Is TCL good brand?

Overall, TCL TVs offer good picture quality and great features at a low price. Although some models aren’t as feature-packed or as well-built as more expensive options, their TVs typically offer great value compared to similarly-priced options.

SEE ALSO:

The Price Of Meta Quest 2 Is Reduced To $349, Plus 2 Free Games

Mastodon Is The Best Alternative To Twitter

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Says Layoffs Will Extend Into 2023
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

buy fifa coins