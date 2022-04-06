Why Website Archive is Important: 4 Strong Reasons

To all those who don’t know: Web Archiving is basically the process in which business owners archive their websites with the intention of preserving information for future use by researchers, scientists, teachers, students and so on. There are special people designated for this purpose. With the help of web crawlers (bots that browse the entire World Wide Web), web archivists capture information on the web.

The Internet Archives Wayback Machine captures an enormous 750 million web pages every day.

Nowadays, various businesses and companies have started archiving their websites for various purposes, such as, to protect themselves from plagiarism or any sort of cyber theft and wrong accusations, to make sure that the information is not tampered with, or to make sure that their history is secured during the implementation of a new website.

Down below, are a few reasons why website Archiving should become a mandatory operation for companies on the World Wide Web.

1. Legal Needs

For legal purposes, many businesses and firms have started archiving their websites. The problem was, earlier, many companies have discarded information regarding themselves which were actually important from the eye of the Law, for example, the details of the contents on their webpages. As a result, many authorities were forced to inflict harsh fines on operating corporations to deter them from discarding their established fundamentals.

For example, the food and beverage industry was among the top industries to have faced this problem. Many well-known brands have suffered from lawsuits due to the content that they posted on their web pages and social media.

Therefore it’s crucial to take website screenshots and archive them to make sure the online content is preserved and safe and complies with the established government policies.

2. Trusted Back-up

Many firms have already archived their web content for ten years or even longer for the sole purpose of backing up data. Website Archiving is a brilliant way of storing all the data that a company has ever posted on their websites, irrespective of whether they are deleted or damaged.

By archiving websites, companies now have easy access to every bit of information about the company, as the storage now takes the form of backup. Therefore, it is important for new and budding businesses to know about the importance of web page archiving to make sure their data is safe and protected.

But it is very essential to keep in mind that website Archiving is very much different from simple website backups. For correctly archiving your data, contact professional archivists as they have the information you are looking for.

3. False Accusations

Web content, in today’s world, plays a very critical role in the boosting of a particular business. Websites allow the public to know more about the company and their offerings. The information on the websites is also sometimes required for legal procedures, business deals and offers, transactions and so on.

Therefore it is really important that businesses keep this kind of information and documents in their arsenal so that there is no miscommunication or even if there is, you always have something to refer back to.

Website Archiving is especially important for e-commerce websites like Amazon and eBay. For example, if the companies are questioned about the information about a particular object and the company does not have enough evidence to support their argument, it could turn out very fatal for the company. On the flip side, if they have all their websites archived and stored, it will be fairly easy for the company to state and clarify the whole thing.

4. Protection

This is another reason why companies should archive their websites. The archived websites often serve as the sole evidence for the infringement and damage of content online. Web Archiving is an excellent way by which companies now can keep a keen eye on safeguarding their content.

For instance, when a situation arises where someone had copied or duplicated the content, pictures, watermarks or so on, the use of archived websites comes into play. This archived website from before will help you to easily determine who and how the content has been breached and identify the defaulter.

Over to you…

Today you also have several tools available at your ease that can help you automate the whole process of web archiving and take away the manual labour involved in it. Therefore, to protect and safeguard your online content on the websites, archive them now and save your website from any sort of infringement.

