Connect with us

Tech

WhatsApp Service Back Up After Global Outage
Advertisement

Tech

Reports Say Spotify Raises Prices In Some Markets

Tech

Disney Beats Activist Investor Nelson Peltz In A Proxy Fight

Tech

Chipmaker Intel Reports $7 Billion Operating Loss

Tech

Using WhatsApp's Status Updates, Users Can Mention Private Contacts

Tech

Netflix And Meta Are Accused Of Sharing Secret Data In A Lawsuit

Tech

OpenAI's Startup Fund Removed Sam Altman From Its Program

Tech

Following Years Of Criticism, Microsoft Unbundles Office And Teams

Tech

Laptop Cooling: Keeping Your Gaming Machine from Overheating in 2024

Tech

Explore trendzguruji.me's Computer Trends for the Latest Tech

Tech

Here are 3 Quantum Computers Available Right Now from Affordable to Expensive

Tech

GTA 6 Release in Jeopardy: Fans Face Potential Disappointment

Tech

Webmail.Sunpharma: Take Your Email to the Next Level

Tech

Trendzguruji.me Cyber: Learn More About Cyber Security Awareness

Tech

101Desires.com: Internet Shopping Trends in Retrospective

Tech

Google Podcasts App Shutting Down in the US: Users Urged to Migrate to YouTube Music

Tech

Court Rules Meta Cannot Prevent US FTC From Reopening Privacy Probe

Tech

OpenAI Unveils Voice Engine: Groundbreaking Technology for Voice Reproduction

Tech

The Easiest Way to Upscale Images Online in 2024

Tech

How to Remove Background from Image Online in 2024

Tech

WhatsApp Service Back Up After Global Outage

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

3 hours ago

on

WhatsApp Service Back Up After Global Outage

(CTN News) – According to a statement from Meta, the platform that owns WhatsApp announced that its services would be restored on Wednesday after they were disrupted for thousands of users worldwide.

As WhatsApp mentioned in a recent post on the WhatsApp X application, “We are aware that some people are experiencing issues right now, and we are working hard to ensure that things are back to normal for everyone as soon as possible.”.

As part of the business API status, meta said: “We are currently experiencing an outage impacting cloud API services.”. Our engineering teams are investigating the issue that started at 11:18 AM PST on Thursday, April 3, 2024. As soon as we receive additional information, we will provide a new update within four hours or sooner.”

The WhatsApp messaging service has already been restored according to WABetaInfo, although some features, such as last seen and online status, may not have been restored yet.

In the UK, Downdetector reported that there have been over 40,000 reports of WhatsApp outages reported over the last few days.

As of last year, there have been about 12,000 incidents in which US users have reported issues with the messaging platform, according to Downdetector, a company that tracks outages by collating information from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Data from Downdetector showed that more than 20,000 users from India, about 46,000 users from the United Kingdom and more than 42,000 users from Brazil reported problems with the platform as well.

Downdetector reports that 4,800 users in the United States also encountered issues with Instagram as a result of downtime.

In the wake of a technical issue, millions of Facebook and Instagram users from around the world were inconvenienced for two hours last month due to an outage that affected hundreds of thousands of users worldwide.

SEE ALSO:

Netflix And Meta Are Accused Of Sharing Secret Data In A Lawsuit

OpenAI’s Startup Fund Removed Sam Altman From Its Program

Laptop Cooling: Keeping Your Gaming Machine from Overheating in 2024
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies