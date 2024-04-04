WhatsApp Service Back Up After Global Outage

(CTN News) – According to a statement from Meta, the platform that owns WhatsApp announced that its services would be restored on Wednesday after they were disrupted for thousands of users worldwide.

As WhatsApp mentioned in a recent post on the WhatsApp X application, “We are aware that some people are experiencing issues right now, and we are working hard to ensure that things are back to normal for everyone as soon as possible.”.

As part of the business API status, meta said: “We are currently experiencing an outage impacting cloud API services.”. Our engineering teams are investigating the issue that started at 11:18 AM PST on Thursday, April 3, 2024. As soon as we receive additional information, we will provide a new update within four hours or sooner.”

The WhatsApp messaging service has already been restored according to WABetaInfo, although some features, such as last seen and online status, may not have been restored yet.

In the UK, Downdetector reported that there have been over 40,000 reports of WhatsApp outages reported over the last few days.

As of last year, there have been about 12,000 incidents in which US users have reported issues with the messaging platform, according to Downdetector, a company that tracks outages by collating information from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Data from Downdetector showed that more than 20,000 users from India, about 46,000 users from the United Kingdom and more than 42,000 users from Brazil reported problems with the platform as well.

Downdetector reports that 4,800 users in the United States also encountered issues with Instagram as a result of downtime.

In the wake of a technical issue, millions of Facebook and Instagram users from around the world were inconvenienced for two hours last month due to an outage that affected hundreds of thousands of users worldwide.

