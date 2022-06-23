MediaTek Announces Dimensity 9000+ Processor As A Successor To Dimensity 9000

(CTN News) – The Dimensity 9000+ chipset was launched by MediaTek on June 22, 2022. Performance-wise, the processor offers better performance than its predecessor and will power upcoming flagships from several companies. Here are the specifications and features of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ specifications

Dimensity 9000+ is the latest addition to MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 series of flagship smartphone chipsets, according to the official press release.

These chipsets are designed for the growing bandwidth demands of mobile devices. With the integrated LPDDR5X, the CPU cache is 8MB L3 and the system cache is 6MB. MediaTek’s APU 5.0 chipset provides powerful AI computing capabilities in a power-efficient package.

The Dimensity 9000+ SoC utilizes Arm’s v9 CPU architecture, which is fabricated on a 4nm process. This octa-core chipset features an ultra-Cortex-X2 clocked at 3.2GHz, three Cortex-A710 performance cores and four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores.

Mali-G710 MC10 graphics processor is coupled with the CPU. In general, the new chipset improves performance by 5% and graphics performance by 10%.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ features

A flagship 18-bit HDR-ISP from MediaTek supports 320MP, as well as simultaneous triple camera 18-bit HDR video recording. The powerful 9Gpixel/s ISP also supports 4K HDR Video + AI noise reduction to deliver the highest quality results even under low-light conditions.

This 5G modem amplifies sub-6GHz performance up to 7Gbps downlink using 3CC Carrier Aggregation (300MHz) and supports R16 UL enhancements. Dimensity 9000+ also supports 5G/4G Dual SIM Dual Active and MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave 2.0 power-saving enhancement suite.

With MediaTek’s Intelligent Display Sync 2.0 technology, the Dimensity 9000+ supports the latest 144Hz WQHD+ displays or super-fast 180Hz FullHD+ displays while optimizing power efficiency. Furthermore, MediaTek’s latest Wi-Fi Display technology supports 4K60 HDR10+ video.

GNSS with Beidou III-B1C, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 support: Smartphone users can enjoy seamless connectivity thanks to the chip’s support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GNSS technologies.

Related CTN News: