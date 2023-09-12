Connect with us

Watch Apple Event 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch Launch Of iPhone 15?
(CTN News) – The much anticipated ‘Wonderlust‘ launch event that Apple Event is planning to hold on Tuesday at 10:30 PM IST is scheduled to begin at 10:30 PM IST.

Announcing the new iPhone 15 models, new smartwatches, and the latest Apple AirPods will be the highlight of Apple’s biggest event of the year.
Despite the fact that the California-based tech giant has not officially confirmed anything regarding the upcoming product launches, several media reports have confirmed the rumours regarding the product launches.

Apparently, Apple Event is betting a lot more on the new iPhone 15 lineup than usual, according to Bloomberg.

This is Apple’s first attempt to pull out of a long slump in sales – the company’s longest slump in two decades – and get consumers excited about upgrading their devices

In the opinion of Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, there will be a significant new product in the iPhone 15 Pro line, as well as minor updates to the Apple Watch and AirPods in the near future.

Also, Apple Event is likely to be discussing the upcoming software updates for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10.

Watching the event live is easy if you follow these steps:

Is there a way to watch Apple Event iPhone 15 launch event live?

The Apple Event 2023 will be streamed live on Apple’s website at apple.com, the Apple Event TV app, and Apple’s official YouTube channel during the event.

You can also watch the iPhone 15 launch event live using the embedded link below if you are an Apple fan.

The new iPhone 15 models are likely to be the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max.

For wired charging and data transfer, there will also be four new models that switch from Lightning to USB-C.

Apple has plans to introduce some new colors for both the iPhone and iPad, according to Mark Gurman.

Regular iPhone 15 models will be available in pink, black, white, blue, and yellow, while the Pro phones will be available in gray, black, dark blue, and white.

In regards to the new Apple Watches, Gurman said that they will be similar to last year’s models. According to him, the standard watches will have the same basic design as the Series 4 introduced in 2018, while the Ultra retains the design from last year’s inaugural release.

In addition to new materials and colors, Apple is also planning to use more recycled metals and offer a black Ultra model.

In a report published by NDTV Gadgets 360, Apple enthusiasts can also expect to hear more details about Apple’s upcoming operating system updates later this year.

