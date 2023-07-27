Twitter’s New Job Listing Tool: Empowering Verified Organizations To Reach Potential Applicants

(CTN NEWS) – Twitter is venturing into the competitive domain of online job portals with the imminent launch of an innovative job listing tool.

This new feature will empower verified organizations to post job openings directly on their Twitter profiles, presenting an exciting avenue for companies to connect with potential applicants.

While the social media giant has yet to make an official announcement about this upcoming feature, some verified organizations have already been granted permission to display job listings beneath their Twitter bios.

#Twitter will let verified organizations import all of their jobs to Twitter by connecting a supported ATS or XML feed! 🚀 "Connect a supported Applicant Tracking System or XML feed to add your jobs to Twitter in minutes." pic.twitter.com/TSVRdAoj3h — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) July 20, 2023

Twitter’s Enhanced Job Listings Tool: Guiding Candidates to Seamless Application Process

These listings will guide interested candidates to the respective company’s website, where they can gather more information about the job and submit their applications conveniently online.

Twitter’s initiative goes beyond individual job postings, as it also includes seamless integration with Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) or XML feeds.

This powerful integration enables verified organizations to import all their open positions onto the platform, granting the flexibility to add up to five job vacancies per account.

Industry observers view this move by Twitter as a strategic endeavor to rival established job listing platforms such as LinkedIn and Indeed.

Clues to this idea were hinted at by Elon Musk back in May, around the same time Twitter made the notable acquisition of Laskie, a job-matching technology startup.

Speculations point to this acquisition playing a pivotal role in the development and eventual release of Twitter’s promising job listings tool.

Twitter’s ‘Verified for Organizations’ Plan to Offer Free Access to Job Posts Tool: A Game-Changer in Recruitment

Twitter is introducing its ‘Verified for Organizations’ plan, priced at $1,000 per month, which will grant verified organizations access to the job posts tool at no extra cost. Further information regarding this feature is anticipated to be disclosed in the near future.

Although Twitter has not made an official announcement yet, the fact that some organizations have already embraced this tool showcases a favorable response from the business community.

As we eagerly await more details, it becomes evident that Twitter’s innovative job listings tool has the potential to transform the recruitment process for companies and open up new avenues for job seekers to discover opportunities.

