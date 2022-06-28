We all know how important it is to keep our personal data and information secure, especially when we’re using the Internet. But with so many online threats out there, it can be difficult to know where to start. That’s why I’ve put together this list of 8 browser security add-ons for Chrome. These add-ons will help you protect your privacy and security online, and they’re all free to use!

Guardio

The Guardio browser extension is here to protect us from the ever-growing threats online. Browsers have become our new operating system, and with all of this information stored within – it’s time for a dedicated product that will keep you safe in an increasingly dangerous world! Unlike other solutions which only remove threats once they’re on your device (and sometimes not even then), we’ll be able to detect anything before any harm can occur thanks to the real-time analysis provided by Guardio.

Is Guardio legit?

Yes, Guardio is a legitimate browser extension that provides real-time analysis to protect users from online threats. The extension is available for free on the Chrome Web Store.

Privacy Badger

Privacy Badger is a free browser extension that stops advertisers and other third-party trackers from following you around the Internet. When you visit a website, Privacy Badger looks at the cookies and trackers on that site and compares them to a list of known trackers. If it finds a tracker that it doesn’t recognize, it blocks it.

DoNotTrackMe

https://www.vecteezy.com/vector-art/1311774-cyber-security-with-laptop-and-smartphone

DoNotTrackMe is a free browser extension that stops advertisers and other third-party trackers from following you around the Internet. When you visit a website, DoNotTrackMe looks at the cookies and trackers on that site and compares them to a list of known trackers. If it finds a tracker that it doesn't recognize, it blocks it.

DoNotTrackMe is available for free on the Chrome Web Store.

AdBlock Plus

AdBlock Plus is a free browser extension that stops advertisements from following you around the Internet. When you visit a website, AdBlock Plus looks at the cookies and trackers on that site and compares them to a list of known trackers. If it finds an advertisement that it doesn’t recognize, it blocks it.

AdBlock Plus is available for free on the Chrome Web Store.

uBlock Origin

uBlock Origin is a free browser extension that stops advertisements and other intrusive content from following you around the Internet. When you visit a website, uBlock Origin looks at the cookies and trackers on that site and compares them to a list of known trackers. If it finds an advertisement or other piece of content that it doesn’t recognize, it blocks it.

uBlock Origin is available for free on the Chrome Web Store.

Https Everywhere

Https Everywhere is a free browser extension that encrypts your communication with many websites, making your browsing more secure. When you visit a website, Https Everywhere looks at the cookies and trackers on that site and compares them to a list of known trackers. If it finds a tracker that it doesn’t recognize, it blocks it.

Https Everywhere is available for free on the Chrome Web Store.

Avira Browser Safety

Avira Browser Safety is a free browser extension that stops advertisements and other intrusive content from following you around the Internet. When you visit a website, Avira Browser Safety looks at the cookies and trackers on that site and compares them to a list of known trackers. If it finds an advertisement or other piece of content that it doesn’t recognize, it blocks it.

Avira Browser Safety is available for free on the Chrome Web Store.

Disconnect

Disconnect is a free browser extension that stops advertisements and other intrusive content from following you around the Internet. When you visit a website, Disconnect looks at the cookies and trackers on that site and compares them to a list of known trackers. If it finds an advertisement or other piece of content that it doesn’t recognize, it blocks it.

Disconnect is available for free on the Chrome Web Store.

These are just a few of the many browser security add-ons available for Chrome. By installing one or more of these add-ons, you can make your browsing experience more secure and private.

