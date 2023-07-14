Twitter Announces Revenue Sharing Program for Content Creators

(CTN News) – On Thursday, Twitter announced a new opportunity for certain content creators to receive a share of the advertising revenue.

To be eligible for this program, verified users must have achieved a minimum of 5 million impressions on their posts in each of the last three months and possess a Stripe payment account. The advertising revenue share will come from ads displayed in the replies to their posts.

Twitter has been actively working on attracting more content creators to its platform. One of the recent initiatives was the introduction of paid subscriptions, allowing users to monetize their content.

Elon Musk’s Commitment to Pass on Subscription Revenue to Creators on Twitter

Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter in October of the previous year, had previously stated that the entire subscription revenue, excluding payment gateway charges, would be passed on to the creators during the first year. This demonstrates Twitter’s commitment to supporting creators and allowing them to fully benefit from subscription revenue.

The Financial Times had previously reported that Linda Yaccarino, the new CEO of Twitter, has been implementing various strategies to bring back advertisers who left the platform during Elon Musk’s tenure.

These measures include introducing a video advertising service, actively pursuing additional celebrities to join the platform, and expanding the company’s workforce.

According to sources familiar with the matter cited by the newspaper, Linda Yaccarino, who assumed the CEO role on June 5, plans to introduce video advertisements with full-screen displays and sound-on capabilities. These ads will be shown to users as they scroll through Twitter’s recently added short video feed.

Additionally, the report mentioned that Linda Yaccarino is engaged in discussions for a broader collaboration with Google, which Alphabet owns. This partnership would involve advertising initiatives and provide Google with access to certain data from Twitter.

It’s important to note that this information is based on the details provided up until my knowledge cutoff date in September 2021, and there may have been further developments or changes since then.