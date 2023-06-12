Connect with us

Twitter Has Not Paid A Google Cloud Bill It Was Supposed To Pay
Meta Is Moving Forward With Plans To Launch A Twitter-Like Service

Netflix And Amazon Prime Video Are Free To Watch

Apple Arcade Games Subscription Price: Everything You Need To Know

The New Crypto Marketplace Ubitpro launched in Thailand

Microsoft Office Lifetime Access And Training For $60

Using ChatGPT For English Homework Catches Students Red-Handed

Thailand's Computer Science Innovation Hub Revolution

The Ultimate 5-Step Guide for Implementing Google Analytics

Optimizing Ad Campaigns: Proxies and GoLogin for Enhanced Advertising Performance

Crypto vs Traditional Currency at Online Casinos: Which Is Better?

Best Crypto Betting Sites with Anonymous Registration: Bet Safely and Privately

This Year, TikTok Plans To Increase E-Commerce Sales To $20 Billion

Web3 Jobs: Exploring Opportunities In The Decentralized Web

Unlocking The Secrets: How The Personality Database Reveals Your Hidden Traits

Domain Name Registration: How Does It Work? [+Popular Domain Registration Services]

How To Access The Dark Web Safely: [+Risks of Accessing the Dark Web]

NFTs Simply Explained – What You Need to Know

TECH Thailand: The World’s Largest University

SD-WAN: Revolutionizing Network Performance and Productivity

Twitter Has Not Paid A Google Cloud Bill It Was Supposed To Pay

Twitter Has Not Paid A Google Cloud Bill It Was Supposed To Pay

(CTN News) – Platformer reported on Saturday that Twitter has refused to pay the bills for its Google Cloud services as its contract is due to expire this month.

This could cripple the company’s trust and safety teams due to nonpayment.

According to a report published by the Wall Street Journal, Twitter signed a multi-year contract with Google before Elon Musk began taking over the social media platform last year, which concerned fighting spam and protecting accounts, among other things.

In the Platformer report, it was not given details as to how the conflict between the companies could hamper Twitter’s trust and safety teams as a result of the conflict between them.

In the Information, it is reported that has been in the process of renegotiating its contract with Google since at least March of this year.

Twitter hosts a few services on its servers, while others are housed on the cloud platforms of Amazon and Google, according to Platformer, which is a website that tracks cloud computing services.

The Information reported that, in the middle of March, Amazon informed that it would withhold advertising payments from the company as a result of outstanding bills for cloud computing services the company owed Amazon Web Services.

The cost of Twitter has been cut dramatically since Musk purchased the company and thousands of employees have been laid off.

An anonymous source told Reuters in November that Musk ordered the company to cut infrastructure costs, such as spending on cloud services, by $1 billion by the end of this year.

Twitter did not immediately respond to an email request for comment, while Google did not immediately respond to an email request for comment, while Twitter did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

