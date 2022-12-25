SMART GALAXY F14 LAUNCH DATE IN INDIA REVEALED

(CTN News) – A launch date has been revealed for Samsung’s much-anticipated Galaxy F14 smartphone in India. It is expected that the new Galaxy F-series phone will succeed the Galaxy F13 in the near future.

The Galaxy F13 was launched in India on June 22 by Korean smartphone giant Samsung. Now that the Galaxy F13 has reached the end of its lifespan, Samsung is preparing to unveil its Galaxy F14 successor.

The company is reportedly planning to launch the next-generation F-series phone in the country in the next few weeks, as per reports. There is a report by 91mobiles that sheds some light on when Samsung will launch its Galaxy F14 smartphone in India, which is significant.

LAUNCH DATE OF THE SAMSUNG GALAXY F14 IN INDIA

According to 91mobiles, a reliable source in the industry has confirmed that Samsung will launch the Galaxy F14 in India in January of this year. There is still no information on whether the phone will be able to support 4G or 5G connectivity, however.

The BIS certification website in India recently spotted a Samsung phone with the model number SM-E146B/DS listed with the model number SM-E146B/DS.

It is possible that the Galaxy F14 could turn out to be this model.

As a result, it can safely be assumed that the Galaxy F14 will be capable of supporting 5G connectivity as well.

It is unfortunate that the report does not reveal any information about the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy F14.

There is, however, a high chance that the handset will earn more certifications before it is launched.

As a result of these certification listings, certain key details regarding the smartphone will become available to the public.

Additionally, the Galaxy F14 is likely to boast improved specifications and features compared to its predecessor. To recap, the Galaxy F13 features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 2.1GHz quad-core processor.

There are also 60Hz refresh rates supported by the display, as well as a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 covering the display. A powerful octa-core Exynos 850 processor powers the Galaxy F13.



As part of the specs, it comes with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. This handset runs on Android 12 with OneUI 4.

As for optics, the Galaxy F13 is equipped with a 50MP main camera on the back and a 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera on the front.

There is also a 2MP macro camera on the rear panel of the device. For selfies, the phone is equipped with a front-facing 8MP camera. This phone comes with a 6000mAh battery that supports fast charging at a rate of 15W.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which is widely anticipated, will also be unveiled next year. There have also been reports surfacing on the internet about the signature colors that will be used in the upcoming lineup.

