Published

20 seconds ago

on

Twitter Problems Are Being Addressed By The Ad Giants In Paris

(CTN News) – At the VivaTech conference in Paris, Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, discussed his accomplishments and plans for the future.

Musk joked about the price he paid for Twitter and questioned why he paid so much for it if he was so intelligent. However, Musk has big plans for Twitter, as it will be the centerpiece of his new everything app, X.ai.

Musk must restore Twitter’s relationships with advertisers before he can proceed with his plans. Leaked internal forecasts indicate that ad sales are still down by nearly 60%.

Musk’s agenda in France does not only concern reestablishing relationships with advertisers. France has been advocating for Musk to build a gigafactory in France to create jobs and revenue, as well as boost the country’s fledging lithium-ion battery industry in the north of the country.

In addition, France poses a threat to Elon’s business in other countries as well.

In response to Twitter’s continued disregard of its rules for preventing disinformation, the French digital minister has threatened to ban Twitter not just within France but across the entire European Union.

According to Musk, Twitter and X.ai would hopefully become a positive force for civilization. Additionally, Musk spoke of his passion for keeping the flame of the internet alive, and of his early ambitions to make a positive impact on the world from a technological perspective.

He also discussed artificial intelligence and his view that it needs more safeguards despite being a founder of OpenAI and working on X.ai today.

In purchasing Twitter,

Musk was concerned that it was having a negative impact on civilization and corroding it. The hope and aspiration of his life was to change that and be a positive force.

Generally, Musk claimed that regular users would say their experience has improved due to the eradication of bots and child exploitation, as well as the open sourcing of the algorithm.

On the topic of disinformation on Twitter, Musk deflected by emphasizing the importance of free speech and that if you mishandle it, you will be held accountable.

Furthermore, he stated that artificial intelligence is a powerful disruptive force that is far smarter than the best human intelligence.

As a result, Musk must regain the trust of advertisers, and Twitter’s new CEO Linda Yaccarino, a well-known ad industry veteran, will be attending Cannes Lions later this month. Musk was optimistic about the future, noting that most advertisers have returned or have said they would return with a few exceptions.

In conclusion, Musk has ambitious plans for Twitter and X.ai, but he must first rebuild relationships with advertisers.

There was no hard-hitting question, no awkward question, and no question that was considered negative during Musk’s appearance at VivaTech.

As a result of Musk’s outsized reputation, his appearance at the event was like a shot of adrenaline, and he did not speak in the conference hall itself, but in an adjacent venue that could hold nearly 4,000 people.

Related Topics:
ADVERTISEMENT


