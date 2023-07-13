Elon Musk Launches xAI: A New AI Company Exploring the Nature of the Universe

(CTN News) – Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and owner of Twitter, recently announced the launch of xAI, a groundbreaking artificial intelligence company.

With the ambitious goal of understanding the true nature of the universe, Musk and his team are poised to share more information about their venture through a live Twitter Spaces chat.

xAI Aims to Compete with Leading Chatbot Companies like OpenAI and Google

The xAI team comprises accomplished alumni of renowned organizations such as DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, Twitter, and Tesla.

They have contributed to significant projects, including DeepMind’s AlphaCode, OpenAI’s GPT-3.5, and GPT-4 chatbots. Musk’s intention with xAI appears to be positioning the company as a competitor to established entities like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic, which have developed leading chatbots like ChatGPT, Bard, and Claude.

News of this startup was first reported by the Financial Times in April, which also highlighted Musk’s acquisition of thousands of GPU processors from Nvidia. These processors are expected to power a potential large language model for xAI.

In the same month, Musk revealed his plans for a new AI tool named “TruthGPT” during an interview on Fox News Channel. He expressed concerns that existing AI companies prioritize politically correct systems.

One of xAI’s advisors is Dan Hendricks, the Center for AI Safety executive director, a San Francisco-based nonprofit organization. Hendricks and other tech leaders published a letter in May, emphasizing the importance of mitigating the risk of AI-induced extinction as a global priority, alongside other significant risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.

However, the letter received criticism from several academics and ethicists who believe that excessive focus on the future threats of AI detracts from addressing the real-life harms caused by algorithms to marginalized communities today.

xAI to Focus on the Mathematics of Deep Learning and Advance the Theory of Large Neural Networks

Greg Yang, co-founder of xAI, revealed that the company will delve into the mathematics of deep learning, a crucial aspect of AI. They aim to develop the “theory of everything” for large neural networks, propelling AI to new heights.

According to reports, Musk incorporated xAI in Nevada in March. He had previously altered the name of Twitter to “X Corp.” in some financial filings.

However, xAI clarifies on its website that it is separate from X Corp., although it will collaborate closely with X (Twitter), Tesla, and other companies to make progress toward its mission.