TikTok Trends By Moon Phase – How To Determine Your Compatibility

(CTN News) – Whether it is a person’s star sign, horoscope, or the day they were born that TikTok supposedly determines their fate, astrology can be used in many different ways by people.

There is a surge of interest in one such astrological phenomenon on TikTok: The phase of the moon at the time of a person’s birth.

How Do Moon Phase TikTok Trends Work?

Users of TikTok are comparing their moon phases with those of another individual to determine whether they are ‘soulmates’.

NASA reports that the moon has eight phases, including a New Moon, a Waxing Crescent, a First Quarter, a Waxing Gibbous, a Full Moon, a Waning Gibbous, a Last Quarter and a Waning Crescent before it reverts back to a New Moon.

It is determined by the moon’s position to the sun while in orbit around the Earth that the moon’s phases correspond to the amount of light reflected from the sun onto the Earth.

The new TikTok trend involves finding out what the moon’s phase was on the date of one’s birth and then comparing it to the moon phase of the person with whom one wants to compare themselves. There will be a side-by-side comparison of both phases in the video.

According to the “moon phase soulmate” trend on social media, someone can determine if another person is their “soulmate” by layering the two phases.

The Moon Phase TikTok Trend Can Help You Calculate Your Compatibility

In order to participate in TikTok’s latest trend, a user must undergo several stages. The following information will provide you with all the necessary information.

Enter your birthday on the moonphases website. On the calendar, click a date to see the moon phase at that time. Take a screenshot of the moon phase and crop it accordingly. Using the birthday of your partner or friend with whom you wish to compare yourself, do the same. Again, take a screenshot and crop the image accordingly. Install the CapCut app on your mobile device. Once you have found a video that shows the trend using a template from CapCut, you should go to TikTok and search for another video. You will need to select “CapCut try this template” and then “Use template in CapCut.” On CapCut, you will need to select “use template.” Select the two photographs of the moon phases that you would like to compare and then select preview. It is at this point that you can add text if you wish. The video should be exported into the social media app, and the sound should be added.

