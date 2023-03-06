10 Fun Facts About Space That Will Blow Your Mind

(CTN News) – Space, the final frontier, has fascinated humans for centuries. From exploring the planets in our solar system to discovering black holes, the vast expanse of space holds endless mysteries waiting to be uncovered. Explore the universe with our list of 10 fun facts about space!

Fact 1: The Sun Makes up 99.86% of the Mass in Our Solar System

The sun is the star at the center of our solar system and is responsible for providing the energy that sustains life on Earth.

It is so massive that it makes up 99.86% of the total mass in our solar system, with the eight planets and other bodies making up the remaining 0.14%.

Fact 2: The Coldest Place in the Universe is Earth

While space is known for its frigid temperatures, Earth is the coldest place in the universe.

In 1995, scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology created a cloud of sodium atoms cooled to just a few millionths of a degree above absolute zero, which is -459.67 degrees Fahrenheit.

Fact 3: There Are More Stars in the Universe Than Grains of Sand on Earth

The universe is vast beyond imagination, and it contains more stars than grains of sand on all the beaches on Earth. Estimates put the number of stars in the universe at around 10^24, or one septillion.

Fact 4: The Moon is Moving Away from Earth

The moon, our closest neighbor in space, is slowly moving away from Earth at a rate of about 1.5 inches per year.

While this might not seem like much, it adds up over time, and in a few billion years, the moon will be too far away from Earth to cause tides.

Fact 5: The Hubble Space Telescope Can See Back to Almost the Beginning of Time

The Hubble Space Telescope launched into orbit in 1990, has revolutionized our understanding of the universe.

It can see back to almost the beginning of time, capturing images of galaxies and stars formed just a few hundred million years after the Big Bang.

Fact 6: The Milky Way is Not the Only Galaxy in the Universe

The Milky Way, our home galaxy, is just one of the billions of galaxies in the universe. Recent estimates suggest there could be as many as two trillion galaxies in the observable universe.

Fact 7. Saturn has the most number of moons

Saturn has the most moons of any planet in the solar system, with 82 moons discovered so far.

Fact 8. Black holes are not black

Black holes are not black. They are invisible because they trap all light that comes close to them. They emit no light, which makes them appear black.

Fact 9. Jupiter is the largest planet in the solar system

Jupiter is the largest planet in our solar system, with a diameter of about 86,881 miles.

Fact 10. There could be parallel universes

Scientists have theorized that there could be parallel universes existing alongside our own. These parallel universes could have different laws of physics and different versions of ourselves.

Conclusion

In conclusion, space is full of surprises and mysteries waiting to be discovered. These 10 fun facts only scratch what space has to offer.

Whether you’re an amateur astronomer or just someone who appreciates the beauty of the cosmos, there’s always something new and exciting to learn about space.

