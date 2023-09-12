Connect with us

The TikTok Shop Is Now Available In The United States.
Published

1 week ago

on

(CTN News) – With more than 150 million users, TikTok Shop has finally launched in the U.S. after months of testing. A dedicated shop tab on the home screen, live video shopping, shoppable ads, and affiliate programs will be part of the rollout.

The U.S. version of TikTok Shop e-commerce initiative has been tested since last November. In recent months, more vendors have been added to the test. In various markets, Bytedance has experimented with different formats of shopping, including the United Kingdom as well as a number of Southeast Asian countries.

Using TikTok Shop, brands and creators can reach highly engaged customers based on their interests, and it combines the power of community, creativity, and commerce to create a seamless shopping experience.

From in-feed videos and live videos, creators can tag products to make it easier for users to purchase things. Each brand can create a product portfolio that is accessible from their profile page.

Additionally, TikTok Shop has a dedicated tab that allows users to browse items in different categories, search for products, discover products through recommendations, and manage orders.

Additionally, TikTok offers a commission sharing program for sellers that lets them sell products on commission to creators.

Bytedance offers logistics solutions under “Fulfilled by TikTok” alongside a secure checkout method, in addition to letting brands host their products on the platform.

As a long-standing partner of Shopify, TikTok offers shopping solutions for businesses. Furthermore, the company integrates with e-commerce platforms such as WooCommerce, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, BigCommerce, and Magento; Zendesk, Gorgias, and 1440 for customer service; Printful, Printify, NovaTomato for print-on-demand merchandise, Yotpo for reviews, and WeeBee, Flowspace, and Easyship for shipping services.

According to TechCrunch, TikTok has already signed up more than 200,000 sellers for its Shop product. The Affiliate program has already attracted more than 100,000 creators.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that many U.S. users have seen the shop button on their apps. However, it was merely a showcase for cheap Chinese products. Nevertheless, TikTok executives told NYT that 90% of sellers on TikTok Shop were American.

Bytedance already sells products through its own subsidiary on TikTok in the U.K. According to the Financial Times, the “Trendy Beat” section competes with Shein and Amazon.

TikTok is banking on hashtags like #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt, which has garnered billions of views in the U.S. Competitors include Amazon and Shien, which is reportedly planning an IPO.

The Information reported last month that TikTok was planning to ban third-party e-commerce links. However, Bytedance denied the claim.

The TikTok Shop may gather more information from users, such as financial information, shopping patterns, and addresses. All U.S. users’ data is stored in the country and managed by USDS – a separate unit for handling U.S. data. The additional data collection could still draw scrutiny from lawmakers, many of whom have called for the app to be banned.

