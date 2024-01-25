Connect with us

TikTok Shares Election Integrity Measures Ahead Of The Election
TikTok Shares Election Integrity Measures Ahead Of The Election

6 days ago

TikTok Shares Election Integrity Measures Ahead Of The Election

(CTN News) – A comprehensive plan has been announced by TikTok for maintaining its platform integrity during the upcoming parliamentary elections in Pakistan, set for February 8, 2024.

According to a statement from the video-sharing platform, it has implemented strong measures to counter misinformation, violence, and hate speech, adhering to its Community Guidelines, available in English and Urdu.

According to its Community Guidelines, which are available in English and Urdu, TikTok has robust measures in place to combat misinformation, violence, and hate speech. By providing this platform, misleading information about civic processes, including voter registration, candidate eligibility, ballot counting, and election results, will be removed.”

In order to combat misinformation, TikTok collaborates with local and regional fact-checkers. In this manner, misleading election-related content can be consistently identified and removed. The visibility of any content that is under review or identified as unsubstantiated is limited, especially in the platform’s For You Feed. According to the statement, viewers and content creators are aware of the potential for misrepresentation in such content.

A key part of strategy for the Pakistan elections is the introduction of the Pakistan Election Center within the app.

The feature, which is available in both English and Urdu, directs users to verified information regarding the election, such as voting procedures and locations. With the support of advanced technology and local language support, the Election Center provides a safe and compliant environment.

Additionally, TikTok maintains a strict policy against political advertisements. The use of TikTok for advertising, fundraising, or any other form of monetization is prohibited for accounts belonging to governments, politicians, or political parties.

As a whole, TikTok’s measures reflect the company’s commitment not only to the integrity of its platform, but also to encouraging creativity and joy among its users. Please refer to TikTok’s election integrity efforts for more information.

