Connect with us

News

OPEC Early Move Will Accelerate The IEA's Forecast For 2025
Advertisement

News

Everything You Need To Know About UK Government Banning Disposable Vapes

News

[VIDEO] Mona Lisa Soup Protest: Environmental Activists Demand Sustainable Food Rights

News

Hong Kong Tourism Set To Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels By 2025

News

China's Post-COVID Visa Diplomacy: Visa Waiver Agreements And International Travel Policies

News

Afghanistan's Taliban Government Calls for Respect and Engagement in Regional Diplomacy

News

Hamas Rejects Proposed Hostage Deal Without Full Israeli Troop Withdrawal

News

China Introduces Stringent Financial Rules to Halt Stock Market Sell-Off Amid Economic Concerns

News

Boeing 737 Max 9 Returns to US Skies as Passenger Flights Resume Following Safety Improvements

News Northern Thailand

Thousands Attend the 2024 World Formula Hmong Racing in Chiang Mai

News Crime

Swiss Man Arrested in Korat for Strangling His Wife to Death

News

Gaza TV Journalist Collapses While He is Live on Air

News

When will the Bank of England Start to Cut Interest Rates?

News

UK Government Plans to Ban Disposable Vapes to Tackle Youth Vaping

News

China and Thailand Sign Mutual Visa Exemption Agreement to Boost People-to-People Exchanges

News

Gunmen Kill 1 Person During Sunday Morning Mass at an Istanbul Church

News Crime

Briton and 3 Compatriots Arrested in Pattaya Over Fake Kidnapping

News Regional News

Briton Dies After Parachute Fails During Base Jump from 29 Story Condo

News

8 Simple Ways To Future-Proof Your SEO Strategy

News

World's Largest Cruise Ship Sets Sail from Miami

News

OPEC Early Move Will Accelerate The IEA’s Forecast For 2025

Published

6 days ago

on

OPEC Early Move Will Accelerate The IEA's Forecast For 2025

(CTN News) – After OPEC expedited its forecast by six months, the International Energy Agency intends to publish its first 2025 forecast in its monthly report by two or three months in April.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and the International Energy Agency are two of the most closely watched oil forecasters, whose monthly reports can influence oil prices and provide insight into OPEC’s supply policy assumptions.

In response to an emailed question from Reuters, Toril Bosoni, head of the International Energy Agency’s Oil Industry and Markets Division, informed the news agency that the 2025 forecast would be published in April rather than June/July previously.

Our Medium Term Outlook will be published in June, so to avoid overlap, and to get a first detailed look at 2025 before moving forward to 2030, we advanced the date.” IEA and OPEC differ on the strength of demand growth in 2024, reflecting their divergent forecasts on how quickly the world will transition from fossil fuels.

As of 2030, the IEA, which represents industrialized countries, predicts that oil consumption will peak, contrary to OPEC’s belief.

Different viewpoints have caused the bodies to clash over investment in new oil supplies. Fossil fuel investment is undercut by the end of the growth era.

In breaking with its tradition of publishing its first forecast in July, OPEC last week projected that demand would increase by 1.8 million barrels per day in 2025 and said the publication was brought forward to provide “long-term guidance to the market.”.

Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of OPEC, published an article on the same day disputing that demand has reached its peak and urging continued investment in the oil industry.

Oil prices have been buffeted by uncertainty as doubts about the global economy and demand strength have outweighed possible disruptions in supply.

SEE ALSO:

On The iPhone, Spotify Will Introduce In-App Purchases

Slowing Inflation And Rising Wages Improve Americans’ Economic Outlook

Russian Plane Crash In Belgorod Kills 65 Ukrainian POWs
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma and ibomma telugu movies