Equinix And NVIDIA Team Up To Offer AI Supercomputers To Businesses

(CTN News) – In a joint announcement on Wednesday, Equinix (EQIX.O), opens new tab, and NVIDIA (NVDA.O), opens new tab, said they had entered into a partnership to provide corporate customers with the chipmaker’s supercomputing systems.

In addition to better control over their data, companies will be able to own artificial intelligence computing systems as a result of the service rather than renting out Nvidia’s market-leading chips to cloud computing providers such as Amazon (AMZN.O), opens a new tab or Microsoft (MSFT.O), opens a new tab.

Many large businesses have expressed interest in having their own AI computing system due to privacy and security concerns.

Nvidia systems, however, differ from conventional data center servers in many ways,

Including the need for different networking cables and liquid cooling in order to operate, which are both different from conventional data center servers.

The deal includes Nvidia training Equinix’s staff in how to construct and run Equinix’s systems as part of the deal. As a result of this deal, business customers will purchase Nvidia systems, but will pay Equinix to build, manage, and operate them efficiently, while retaining ownership of the systems.

” As Jon Lin, executive vice president and general manager of Equinix’s data center services, explains, we are hearing from our clients that they are very concerned about controlling their destiny.

As it stands, there is a whole new set of capabilities that have not been generally available to us, which include being able to figure out how to operate (AI data centers) efficiently and effectively.

