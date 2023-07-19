Connect with us

The TikTok App Is Now Available In Australia, Mexico, And Singapore
Published

16 seconds ago

on

(CTN News) – It is with great pleasure that we announce the launch of TikTok’s new subscription-only music streaming service called TikTok Music in Australia, Mexico and Singapore.

After TikTok launched its music streaming service in Brazil and Indonesia almost two weeks ago, they have now expanded to other countries as well.

By integrating the streaming service into their existing accounts, users are able to listen to, download, and share songs directly from their accounts.

As part of the service, you will be able to listen to the catalogs of major record companies, such as Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and Sony Music.

According to TikTok, the company is inviting users across Australia, Mexico, and Singapore to participate in a closed beta test of Music, which begins today.

In order to join the Music program, users have to download the Music app from either the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or by visiting the music.tiktok.com website.

As part of the closed beta, all participants will be able to test the service for three months for free.

As reported by TechCrunch, a TikTok Music subscription costs AUD11.99 ($8.16 USD) per month in Australia, Mex$115 ($6.86 USD) per month in Mexico and S$9.90 ($7.48 USD) per month in Singapore.

It has not yet been announced when will launch the streaming service in the United States, but the company says it will have more information to share about the streaming service soon.

It has been over a year since parent company ByteDance filed for a trademark registration with the U.S. Intellectual Property Office to register the trademark “TikTok Music” for its music-streaming service.

The company said in an email that Music is a new kind of music streaming service that combines the power of music discovery on TikTok with the ability to stream millions of tracks from thousands of artists across the world,” according to the company’s spokesperson.

There is now a beta version of Music being tested by us in Australia, Mexico and Singapore, and we will have more news to share about the launch of Music in the months to come.”

Having TikTok as a tool for discovering music is already becoming very popular, and it is not uncommon for songs to rise to popularity after being included in viral videos and trends via TikTok.

A company that lets users listen to and discover music is in direct competition with Amazon, Apple, Spotify and other companies that do the same.

You can listen to full versions of viral songs, get personalized music recommendations, access lyrics in real-time, collaborate on playlists with friends, import your music library and find songs via a lyrics search.

You can download songs and play them offline with Music. In addition, TikTok says users can express themselves through comments and connect with others through the service.

