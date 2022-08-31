Tech
New Redmi Pad 4G Specs Revealed Following 3C Certification
(CTN News) – Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is looking to enter the tablet market. A new tablet is about to be unveiled by the brand. We call the device the Redmi Pad 4G according to the leaks.
However, the company hasn’t announced a name. Ahead of any official announcement, the tab has been spotted on China’s 3C Certification website. Let’s take a look at the key details revealed by the listing.
This portal reveals some key specifications of the tablet, including the display, the processor, the battery, and the capability of the tablet to be charged, among others.
According to the certification, the first Redmi tablet will have model number 22081283C. It’s possible that the “C” at the end of the model number means the tablet will only be available in China.
As we all know, TSMC’s 6nm manufacturing process goes into the manufacture of this chipset.
Additionally, the listing indicates that the pad will come with a battery that has a capacity of 7800 mAh. The power cell will also be able to support fast charging at a rate of 22.5W, in addition to this.
Apart from the above-mentioned details, there are no other features that are revealed by the certification. It is still unknown what the rest of the features will be.
Although now that the device has started appearing online, we can expect to receive more information regarding it in the coming weeks now that more information is emerging.
Is Xiaomi or redmi same?
SEE Also:
How We Can View Instagram Stories Anonymously?
How To Hire A Freelance Software Developer In Singapore