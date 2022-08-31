New Redmi Pad 4G Specs Revealed Following 3C Certification

(CTN News) – Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is looking to enter the tablet market. A new tablet is about to be unveiled by the brand. We call the device the Redmi Pad 4G according to the leaks.

However, the company hasn’t announced a name. Ahead of any official announcement, the tab has been spotted on China’s 3C Certification website. Let’s take a look at the key details revealed by the listing.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the Redmi Pad 4G has been spotted on a website that offers 3C certification, according to reports.

This portal reveals some key specifications of the tablet, including the display, the processor, the battery, and the capability of the tablet to be charged, among others.

According to the certification, the first Redmi tablet will have model number 22081283C. It’s possible that the “C” at the end of the model number means the tablet will only be available in China.