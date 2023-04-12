The Strava Fitness App Now Works With Spotify

(CTN News) – In a major update to its app, Strava, the popular fitness tracker app for iPhone and Apple Watch, is rolling out a major update to its service this week.

With the launch of Strava’s Spotify integration today, users will have the ability to interact directly within the app with songs from Spotify without having to leave Strava.

It has been reported that the latest version of Strava’s app supports full integration with Spotify, which has been detailed by the company. In other words, users will be able to play, pause, resume, skip, and explore the songs they love from Spotify directly on their Strava accounts.

In addition to podcasts and audiobooks, the integration also works with audiobooks and podcasts. As a result of the new feature, users will be able to “easily tap into the motivation that keeps them going.”

“We are excited to be partnering with a global leader like Spotify to allow the entire platform to easily integrate music and movement into a seamless experience,” said Mateo Ortega, Strava’s vice president of partnerships.

He said that the introduction of this new feature further cements position as the global leader in connected fitness and continues to demonstrate the power of the global community of active people who use Strava.

For those who are not familiar with Strava, it allows you to track and analyze many aspects of your workout in one place. With the help of sensors such as GPS and a heart rate monitor, you are able to obtain advanced metrics about your fitness.

More than that, it also offers a lot of social features, such as a live sharing option that allows you to share your activities with others as they are happening.

A statmap option is also available in the app, which allows you to color-code your workout maps based on the data you have collected such as speed, elevation, pace, heart rate, power, and time. Segments makes it easy for you to create a leaderboard so that you can compete with your friends in your favorite sports.

There is a free version of available on the App Store that you can download. Some of the features, however, are only available if you are a subscriber.

