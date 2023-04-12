There’s No Change In TSMC’s Taiwan Factory Plans, Says Minister

(CTN News) – In response to a media report that Taiwan’s TSMC is slowing down expansion at home, Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said the chipmaker had not changed the investment plan for its upcoming chip factory in the island’s southern city of Kaohsiung.

TSMC’s commitment to Taiwan as a R&D and manufacturing hub has not changed since it became Taiwan’s global R&D hub and manufacturing hub,” Wang told reporters on Wednesday on the sidelines of parliament.

There has been no change in TSMC’s investment in Taiwan. The company’s investment in Kaohsiung has also remained the same.”

TSMC is slowing down its expansion plans in Kaohsiung and other Taiwanese cities while maintaining its competitiveness after Taiwan’s DigiTimes publication reported, citing sources, that the company is slowing down its expansion plans in Kaohsiung and other Taiwanese cities.

A major Apple supplier, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) declined to comment, citing its quiet period in advance of next week’s quarterly earnings announcement.

A chipmaker has begun construction of its Kaohsiung plant, which is on track to produce semiconductors that are mature and will be 28 nanometres in size, last year.

It was announced in 2021 that TSMC would also be including advanced 7-nanometer chips in its expanded Kaohsiung facility. As a result, the company postponed plans for the advanced chips to be manufactured in Kaohsiung in the future.

In January, it was reported that TSMC, the largest contract chipmaker in the world, expects softer demand during this year’s quarter as a result of a slowdown in the global economy and that it will cut its capital expenditures for this year to $32-$36 billion, down from $36.3 billion in 2017.

During the past few years, the company has been ramping up investments abroad, announcing new chip factories in both Japan and the United States in recent years.

It is estimated that TSMC’s share price fell about 1% on Wednesday morning, trailing the market as a whole.

