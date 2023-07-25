Connect with us

Tech

Spotify Has Raised The Price Of Its Premium Subscription Plans
Advertisement

Tech

Which Meta's Threads Ad Features Are Driving Twitter Revenue?

Tech

Netflix's Quarterly Revenue Falls Short Of Expectations

Tech

The Future Of Apple Retail Stores: The Home Delivery Service

Tech

Teladoc And Microsoft Forge New Frontiers In Virtual Care: Advancing With AI Integration

Tech

Android ChatGPT Is Now Available In Google Play Store For Pre-Registration

Tech

With Windows 11, Microsoft Enhances Its Phishing Protection

Tech

Elon Musk Announces Major Logo Change: Twitter's Blue Bird To Be Replaced by "X"

Tech

WhatsApp's Latest Beta Version Supports Material Design 3

Tech

Introducing AMD's Ryzen 5 7500F CPU For $180

Tech

Unused Ubisoft Accounts Are Being Closed And Game Access Is Being Disabled

Tech

Elon Musk Says Twitter to Change Logo, Birds to be Gradually Abandoned

How To Tech

How Can You Safeguard Yourself Against Online Scams in Thailand?

Tech

Unraveling Cosmos (ATOM) and Its Staking Economy

Tech

Unveiling Cosmos (ATOM) Ecosystem's Developer Experience

Tech

TikTok Removes 11,707,020 Videos For Violating Community Guidelines

Tech

Is Twitter Going To Become The New LinkedIn In The Near Future?

Tech

Spotify Raises Premium Subscription Prices Next Week

Tech

OpenAI Set to Roll out ChatGPT App for Android

Tech

OpenAI To Launch Android Version Of ChatGPT: Your 24/7 AI Sidekick In Your Pocket

Tech

Spotify Has Raised The Price Of Its Premium Subscription Plans

Published

21 mins ago

on

Spotify Has Raised The Price Of Its Premium Subscription Plans

(CTN News) – It was announced Monday that Spotify is raising the price of its Premium subscription offerings by as much as $2, which translates to a 20% price increase for some of its plans.

There have been a number of changes made to the Spotify platform since the company launched, and the company believes that these changes will enable the company to “continue to deliver value to fans and artists,” according to a blog post published by the company.

According to Spotify, its Premium Individual offering in the United States has increased in price to $10.99, up from $9.99, while its Premium Duo plan has increased in price to $14.99, up from $12.99.

In addition, the Premium Family plan will now cost $16.99, up from $15.99, while the Student plan will now cost $5.99, up from $4.99, on a monthly basis.

The shares of Spotify were down 5% in the early hours of Monday morning.

As well as raising its prices for its services in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Mexico and Australia, Spotify is also raising its prices in a number of other countries as well.

There will be an email notification sent to existing subscribers about the price changes, and they will have a month’s grace period before the new prices become effective, according to the company.

“As we continue to grow our platform, we will be updating our Premium prices so that we can be able to continue to innovate in the face of changing market conditions,” the company wrote on its website.

It is expected that Spotify will report its quarterly earnings on Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. Eastern Time.

SEE ALSO:

Which Meta’s Threads Ad Features Are Driving Twitter Revenue?

Netflix’s Quarterly Revenue Falls Short Of Expectations

Android ChatGPT Is Now Available In Google Play Store For Pre-Registration
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs