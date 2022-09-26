4 Best Ways to Improve Your Online Privacy and Security

Today’s digital evolution has come with lots of benefits because technology has improved many people’s lives.

Banking, learning, communication, medication and so much more have been upgraded by technology.

However, despite the good side, it is also associated with challenges to privacy and security.

The internet connects millions of people some of which have bad intentions and need your information for their wrong acts.

So, as you embrace technology, you have to think about how to protect yourself from hackers and thieves.

Here are some of the best ways you can boost your privacy and security online:

1. Keep Your Phone Number and Main Email Address Private

You shouldn’t share them with anyone because hackers get your email address and telephone number.

They use them as a starting point to look for information about you. It is recommended to only give their details to only a few people you trust.

Sharing your email to everyone gets you exposed to a lot of spam that is sent to your inbox.

But you can limit it by improving your email settings and enabling the system to flag off any emails considered spam.

2. Embrace Messaging Apps that Support End-to-end Encryption

You must take caution when using messaging apps because some store your chat history on their servers which undermines your privacy.

This is because if someone hacks their servers, then the person may access your private messages.

So the best options are those with end-to-end encryption because the chats aren’t stored anywhere.

Best of all some channels like privnote have an option that automatically deletes the messages which keep you safe.

You just have to set the period in which you want the messages to disappear whether instantly after reading or in a few minutes.

3.Change Your Social Privacy Settings

Social media accounts give many people including strangers’ access to information about you.

Well, if you are on any social media platform, then you need to take caution. Any person just has to visit your account and learn about you.

But the good news is that you have the power to control it.

When you visit the settings section of your social media account, there’s an option that allows you to limit who can check your details.

You can set it to only your friends whom you know mean no harm to you. chiangraitimes.com

4. Use Strong Passwords

To be on the safe side at all times, you have to set strong passwords for all your online accounts.

Whether emails, social media accounts, banking channels or among others.

It is recommended to use long ones of over 12 characters that can’t be guessed by anyone.

You must also use a different password for each account because if a hacker manages to get it, the person can easily use it on all your other accounts.

You shouldn’t use your details like names and birthdays as well because they are risky and anyone can easily get them.

Improve Your Online Privacy

Embrace safe channels like privnote to boost your online privacy as no one else can read your messages except the receiver.

