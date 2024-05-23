Stan Druckenmiller Sold NVIDIA And Bought This Undervalued ETF

(CTN News) – Stan Druckenmiller has disclosed a portion of his winnings from his investment in NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), despite the fact that he saw a sizeable return from his investment.

Late in the year 2022, the individual who had previously worked as a manager of hedge funds and was a lieutenant of George Soros made his initial investment in NVIDIA for his portfolio at his Duquesne Family Office.

Following the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT on November 30 of that year,

He was able to get a significant amount of working experience. Due to the fact that he had continued to add to his holdings practically every quarter, by the time the year 2023 came to a close, stock and call options accounted for more than sixteen percent of his portfolio.

He had invested approximately $550 million in the company that was the market leader in artificial intelligence (AI) chips at that point. At the beginning of the year 2024, that substantial wager began to pay off as NVIDIA’s stock began to rise.

In spite of this, Druckenmiller stated in an interview with CNBC that “a lot of what we recognized has become recognized by the marketplace now.” This statement was made after the share price had surpassed the $900 level.

Because of this, he decided to sell all of his call options in addition to a substantial chunk of his shares. By the conclusion of the first quarter, he had cut his holdings by nearly 84%, and he was ultimately in possession of approximately $159 million worth of NVIDIA shares.

Druckenmiller’s portfolio value grew by more than one billion dollars in the first quarter alone due to his position in Nvidia. This had climbed from more than $3.4 billion at the end of 2023 before the first quarter.

However, he is moving on to the next challenge in his life. On top of that, it is a significant one.

Placing very enormous NVIDIA wagers on very small caps

Call options on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEMKT: IWM) were Druckenmiller’s most significant position as of the end of the first quarter. Other holdings included other investments. It was estimated that he held options worth approximately $664 million as of the end of March.

One of the most straightforward index funds available, the iShares Russell 2000 ETF follows the Russell 2000, which is comprised of the 2,000 companies that are considered to be the smallest in the Russell 3000. Specifically, it is the index that is used to monitor small-cap stocks the most regularly.

Larger competitors have performed better than their smaller counterparts. While megacaps such as Nvidia and the other members of the “Magnificent Seven” have been the primary drivers of overall stock market performance over the past 18 months, small caps have primarily expressed their dissatisfaction with this trend.

As of right now, the all-time high that the Russell 2000 reached in 2021 has not been surpassed. It is still fourteen percent below the criteria.

The S&P 500, on the other hand, has been climbing steadily throughout this year, surpassing its previous high point in January and continuing to do so.

For a variety of compelling reasons, small caps have lagged behind the market as a whole.

In comparison to larger companies, smaller ones are more susceptible to fluctuations in interest rates. First and foremost, this is an important observation.

In accordance with Bloomberg, 75 percent of the debt held by companies that are part of the Russell 2000 needs to be refinanced by the year 2029. As a contrast, by that date, only fifty percent of the debt payments owed by S&P 500 companies will be due.

