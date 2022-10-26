Connect with us

Tech

Changes To Matchmaking In Destiny 2 Crucible To Benefit High-Skill Players
Advertisement

Tech

SpO2 Sensor On Apple Watch May Be Better Than You Thought

Tech

Diablo 3 Most Hated Feature Stuck Around Due To Its Box

Tech

Apple Reports Problems With iMessage And FaceTime

Tech

Overwatch 2: How To Get The Werewolf Winston Skin And Spray

Tech World News

WhatsApp Outage for Thousands Of Users Worldwide

Tech

For Apple TV, TVOS 16.1 Has a New Siri Interface

Tech

Microsoft's Developer-Focused, Arm-Powered Mini Desktop For $599

Tech

OPPO Reno 8 Pro House Of The Dragon Edition: What's Special About It?

Tech

Why Do People Record a Transcript and What Is Good About It?

Tech

How to Gb WhatsApp Download for PC - Download For Window

Tech

Here's How To Download WhatsApp's New 'Happy Diwali' Sticker Pack For Android And iOS

Tech

What Are The Best WhatsApp Alternatives For 2022?

Tech

Check Out Tactics Ogre: Reborn On Nintendo Switch

Tech

XBOX GAME PASS Will Include The Games In 2023

Tech

Epic Games Store Launches New Free Games On October 27

Tech

Best Things About VTuber App

Tech

Once Again, Apple Has Lost The Head Of Its Industrial Design Department

Tech

The F1 Manager 22 PS5 Code Is Up For Grabs

Tech

YouTube Premium Is Getting a Price Increase - Here's What We Know

Tech

Changes To Matchmaking In Destiny 2 Crucible To Benefit High-Skill Players

Published

4 hours ago

on

Changes To Matchmaking In Destiny 2 Crucible To Benefit High-Skill Players

(CTN News) – Among Bungie’s most recent updates are changes to matchmaking for Destiny 2 Crucible aimed at improving connections and speed for the FPS game’s top-skilled players, according to a tweet from Bungie Help.

We’re making some targeted adjustments to Control’s matchmaking. We want to improve matchmaking speed and connections for players in higher skill bands,” the tweet says.

Additionally, it lets players know that if they have issues with this change, they can contact Bungie’s help forum.

Bungie doesn’t say what changes it made, but it addresses a problem that can be a constant challenge in competitive shooters.

In games, matchmaking is often based on player skill. Although some people find matchmaking unfair outside of ranked games, it keeps the game enjoyable for casual and less-skilled players, who make up most of a game’s playerbase.

These fixes often mean that players at the top tier have to wait a long time for matches. This is because the game struggles to match them with opponents who can also compete at high skill levels.

It can also cause lag or registration issues when these players matchmake with someone from another region.

Iterations to the matchmaking process are welcome since they can help balance the tradeoff between long wait times and weak competition.

Control, despite being PvP, isn’t necessarily a highly competitive game mode, so it attracts players of all levels, even casual players.

At the beginning of Season 18, Bungie overhauled its skill-based matchmaking system. We’ll keep iterating throughout Season 19 until we feel matchmaking is appropriate for both seasoned players and New Lights.

There are also a few other fixes in Hotfix 6.2.5.1. Among the fixes are Mindbender’s Ambition (Adept) not dropping with two perks in the left trait column,

Reducing the number of Headless Ones you need to defeat to earn a specific triumph in Haunted Lost Sectors, and making a few minor changes to Festival of the Lost.

Check out our best Destiny 2 Titan builds, best Destiny 2 Hunter builds, and best Destiny 2 Warlock builds. These will give you ideas on how to maximize your character’s impact in PvP.

SEE ALSO:

Overwatch 2: How To Get The Werewolf Winston Skin And Spray

Check Out Tactics Ogre: Reborn On Nintendo Switch

Epic Games Store Launches New Free Games On October 27
Related Topics:
Continue Reading