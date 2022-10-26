Apple Reports Problems With iMessage And FaceTime

(CTN News) – According to Apple Inc’s status page on Tuesday (Oct 25), its iMessage service and FaceTime video calling app were experiencing problems as users reported problems sending and receiving messages through iMessage and FaceTime.

It has been reported that over 7,000 users are experiencing issues when sending messages on the app, according to a website that tracks outages.

The Downdetector platform tracks outages by collecting and analyzing status reports from multiple sources, including user-submitted issues that are submitted to its platform by users.

In the event of an outage, a significant number of users may be affected.

There was an outage of Meta Platforms Inc’s WhatsApp earlier on Tuesday, which was later resolved after a global outage was reported.

As a result of the outage, #imessagedown trended on Twitter with over 30,000 tweets and several users posted memes about the outage on Twitter.

In response to Reuters’ request for comment, Apple did not immediately respond to the request as soon as it was made.

How do you use Apple iMessage?

Go to Settings > Messages, then turn on iMessage. To select the phone numbers and email addresses you want to use with iMessage, go to Settings > Messages > Send & Receive, then choose from the available options below “You can receive iMessages to and reply from.

