Pixel 6a Is Still Available For $299
Pixel 6a Is Still Available For $299

Published

12 seconds ago

on

Pixel 6a Is Still Available For $299

(CTN News) – As of Today, the most competitive deal on the Pixel 6a that was announced yesterday is still available. Just in case you missed it and were angry because the world didn’t give you more choices, here is what we wanted to share with you.

For a limited period of time, you are still able to grab the best price for Google’s latest A-series smartphone, as it is still available for a limited time only.

At just $299, the Pixel 6a is currently $150 off from the original price it was launched at only a few months ago when it was launched.

Since there are so many early Black Friday deals available, I think this could stick around for a while longer, but I wouldn’t put my money on it.

As a recap of the Pixel 6a, you get Google’s Tensor chip, the same solid camera from the Pixel 5, a snazzy, Pixel 6-like design, a 6.1-inch FHD display with Quad HD resolution, a large-ish 4400mAh battery, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, an in-display fingerprint reader, and stereo speakers.

You’ll get updates for a solid five years, so you’ll always be among the first to download the latest versions of Android when they are released.

It is important to remember that at this price point, you will mostly be able to find Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage colors, but you will also find some other shades as well.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for more information about the Pixel 6a, you can also check out our review of the device.

