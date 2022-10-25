Ford’s GT LM Supercar Has An Alcantara Interior

(CTN News) – It is rumored that Ford’s GT limited edition GT LM will feature seats crafted from Alcantara material that is “Made in Italy.”

Alcantara upholstery covers the steering wheel, headliner, and pillars of the special edition Ford supercar.

Designed to honor the 1966 Ford’s GT that won the Le Mans race, the newest Ford’s GT is finished in a red or blue color scheme.

In the supercar’s interior, carbon-fiber seats are complemented by a red or blue Alcantara driver’s seat and an ebony passenger seat with accent stitching in the same color as the driver’s seat.

In tribute to the GT podium-finishing history at Le Mans, the GT LM also features an instrument panel badge produced from the crankshaft of the Ford GT (No. 69) that finished third at Le Mans in 2016.

Limited-edition Ford’s GT feature a turbocharged 3.5-liter Eco Boost V6 engine with 660 horsepower and an exhaust system that has been 3D printed with titanium.

Only 20 of the special-edition supercars will be produced, with production expected to end by the end of 2022. In addition, it marks the final special edition of Ford’s current generation of road cars.

How much are Ford’s GT worth?

In January 2022, More than a dozen of Ford’s “Every day” supercar was available for sale. Here’s how the final sales sorted out, a spread from $364,000 to almost $800,000. As some of you know, the 2005-2006 Ford GT and me have a history together.

SEE ALSO:

GMC Sierra EV Denali Pickup Provides 754 Horsepower And a Range Of 400 Miles