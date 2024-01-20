Connect with us

Tech

OpenAI Signs Up Arizona State University As Its First Customer
Advertisement

Tech

Advanced Micro Devices is a Superstar Stock. Check Out This Chart

Tech

A ChatGPT Effect Causes Coursera To See AI Course Sign-Ups Every Minute In 2023

Tech

With WhatsApp, You Can Share Files Seamlessly With Nearby Contacts

Tech

Elon Musk Denies Getting $500 Million Toward $1 Billion Funding Goal For AI Company

Tech

IRobot Shares Plunge After EU Blocks Amazon Deal

Tech

Caixin: Huawei's New Harmony OS Breaks Free Of Android

Tech

Meta Joins Rivals In Pursuing AI On Par With Humans

Tech

GraphQL in Headless Magento 2: Build Future-Ready eCommerce

Tech

Reddit's March IPO Is Anticipated By Investors

Tech

Spotify Critics Apple's 'Outrageous' 27% Commission

Tech Entertainment

Live TV or YouTube TV Let's Delve into the Comparison

Tech Entertainment

Unlock the Ultimate Entertainment Experience with a "YouTube TV Free Trial"

Tech

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Education

Tech

Proactive ORM: Building a Positive Online Reputation Before You Need It

Tech

Former Twitter Employees Buy Elon Musk's Auctioned Hashtag Signs For Their Homes

Tech

Apple Tops Samsung As The World's Biggest Smartphone Maker

Tech

The WhatsApp Channel Now Features Voice Updates And Polls

Tech

What If LinkedIn Became The Dating Hub For Gen Z?

Tech

AMD's Shares Jump 8% as Demand For AI Chips Increases

Tech

OpenAI Signs Up Arizona State University As Its First Customer

Published

2 days ago

on

OpenAI Signs Up Arizona State University As Its First Customer

(CTN News) – An openAI customer in higher education has signed up: Arizona State University (ASU).

ASU announced today that it will partner with OpenAI to introduce ChatGPT, the AI-powered chatbot from OpenAI, to its faculty, staff, and researchers.

In February, ASU will run an open challenge for faculty and staff to submit ideas for using ChatGPT – focusing on student success. Organizational processes can be streamlined and new research avenues can be explored.

“We’ve come together today to announce this announcement as OpenAI begins exploring how to market or align a business for universities,” ASU’s chief information officer, Lev Gonick, said in an email to TechCrunch. The collaboration between ASU and OpenAI will help define new uses of generational AI in higher education.

OpenAI’s deal with ASU illustrates how opinion about AI in education is changing as technology advances faster than curriculums.

School and college administrators rushed to ban ChatGPT last summer due to plagiarism and misinformation concerns. Workshops on generative AI tools have been held to discuss how these bans can be reversed.

Unsurprisingly, ASU has embraced AI as a tool for education.

“Through the open call, we can provide our teams with ongoing and meaningful support that enables them to harness the true potential of these technologies to enhance human learning and creativity, not replace it,” Gonick said. The purpose of this approach is to ensure that our students have access to AI in a responsible and scalable manner. Our goal is to foster an environment where AI resources are utilized effectively and ethically, laying the groundwork for the broader integration of these technologies into our academic community.

In concrete terms, ASU will offer ChatGPT Enterprise accounts to its full-time employees. ChatGPT Enterprise, launched in August, allows users to write emails, debug computer code, and draft essays using the same features as ChatGPT. Additionally, it adds enhanced performance, customization options, and privacy capabilities to the vanilla ChatGPT.

ChatGPT Enterprise, for instance, has an admin console with tools to manage how users within an organization use ChatGPT. Through Shareable Conversation Templates, users can create internal workflows using ChatGPT,

While OpenAI’s API credits allow organizations to build custom ChatGPT solutions.

Furthermore, ChatGPT Enterprise includes priority access to ChatGPT and unlimited access to Advanced Data Analysis, an AI-powered feature in ChatGPT that analyzes data, creates charts, solves math problems, among other things.

In addition to managing ChatGPT Enterprise accounts, ASU will participate in efforts relating to the AI’s support and “effective use,” according to Gonick.

“In our first phase, we will focus on providing faculty, staff, and researchers at ASU with priority access to our AI tools.” Our knowledge core is at the forefront of discovery and implementation, so we’re hyper-focused on putting ChatGPT Enterprise in their hands.”

SEE ALSO:

IRobot Shares Plunge After EU Blocks Amazon Deal

Caixin: Huawei’s New Harmony OS Breaks Free Of Android

Meta Joins Rivals In Pursuing AI On Par With Humans
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma and ibomma telugu movies