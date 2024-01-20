OpenAI Signs Up Arizona State University As Its First Customer

(CTN News) – An openAI customer in higher education has signed up: Arizona State University (ASU).

ASU announced today that it will partner with OpenAI to introduce ChatGPT, the AI-powered chatbot from OpenAI, to its faculty, staff, and researchers.

In February, ASU will run an open challenge for faculty and staff to submit ideas for using ChatGPT – focusing on student success. Organizational processes can be streamlined and new research avenues can be explored.

“We’ve come together today to announce this announcement as OpenAI begins exploring how to market or align a business for universities,” ASU’s chief information officer, Lev Gonick, said in an email to TechCrunch. The collaboration between ASU and OpenAI will help define new uses of generational AI in higher education.

OpenAI’s deal with ASU illustrates how opinion about AI in education is changing as technology advances faster than curriculums.

School and college administrators rushed to ban ChatGPT last summer due to plagiarism and misinformation concerns. Workshops on generative AI tools have been held to discuss how these bans can be reversed.

Unsurprisingly, ASU has embraced AI as a tool for education.

“Through the open call, we can provide our teams with ongoing and meaningful support that enables them to harness the true potential of these technologies to enhance human learning and creativity, not replace it,” Gonick said. The purpose of this approach is to ensure that our students have access to AI in a responsible and scalable manner. Our goal is to foster an environment where AI resources are utilized effectively and ethically, laying the groundwork for the broader integration of these technologies into our academic community.

In concrete terms, ASU will offer ChatGPT Enterprise accounts to its full-time employees. ChatGPT Enterprise, launched in August, allows users to write emails, debug computer code, and draft essays using the same features as ChatGPT. Additionally, it adds enhanced performance, customization options, and privacy capabilities to the vanilla ChatGPT.

ChatGPT Enterprise, for instance, has an admin console with tools to manage how users within an organization use ChatGPT. Through Shareable Conversation Templates, users can create internal workflows using ChatGPT,

While OpenAI’s API credits allow organizations to build custom ChatGPT solutions.

Furthermore, ChatGPT Enterprise includes priority access to ChatGPT and unlimited access to Advanced Data Analysis, an AI-powered feature in ChatGPT that analyzes data, creates charts, solves math problems, among other things.

In addition to managing ChatGPT Enterprise accounts, ASU will participate in efforts relating to the AI’s support and “effective use,” according to Gonick.

“In our first phase, we will focus on providing faculty, staff, and researchers at ASU with priority access to our AI tools.” Our knowledge core is at the forefront of discovery and implementation, so we’re hyper-focused on putting ChatGPT Enterprise in their hands.”

