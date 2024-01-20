Ford Cuts F-150 Lightning EV Production, Adds Bronco Ranger Jobs

(CTN News) – Ford is increasing production of its Bronco SUV and Ranger pickup while cutting production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning.

According to Ford, the production changes are meant to match output to customer demands. In light of slower customer demand, they represent the latest cutbacks or delays to EV production.

We are offering customers choices while maintaining profitability and growth by utilizing our manufacturing flexibility. A

mong the top-selling electric pickups in the country, Ford’s F-150 Lightning is highly regarded by customers, according to Ford CEO Jim Farley. Especially with our upcoming digitally advanced electric vehicles and access to Tesla’s charging network beginning this quarter, we see a bright future for electric vehicles.”

As reported by CNBC and other media outlets a month ago, Ford plans to cut production of its F-150 Lightning pickup by roughly half this year, a major shift after the automaker significantly increased electric vehicle production capacity in 2023.

A total of 1,400 employees will be impacted as the automaker reduces production of the Lightning from two shifts to one at its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan. April 1 will mark the beginning of the reduction.

In regards to the impact of eliminating the production shift on vehicle output, Ford declined to provide details.

Ford said roughly half of the affected employees would be transferred to the Michigan Assembly Plant, which produces the Bronco and Ranger. As part of the Ford-United Auto Workers’ 2023 contract, some workers will transfer to nearby plants or participate in a “Special Retirement Incentive Program”.

Ford plans to add a third shift to the Michigan Assembly Plant this summer in order to increase production of the Bronco and Ranger. There will be 900 new jobs at that plant, according to the company.

More than 24,000 F-150 Lightning pickups were sold last year, an increase of 55%. There has been a slowdown in the sale of vehicles. The company expects “further growth” in sales in 2024, but not as much as the 150,000 production rate it accounted for when it fitted out the plant last year.

The Bronco and Ranger both saw declines in sales of 9.7% and 43.3%, respectively, last year. A six-week UAW labor strike impacted the plant producing the vehicles.

