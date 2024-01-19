Connect with us

Caixin: Huawei's New Harmony OS Breaks Free Of Android
(CTN News) – According to domestic financial media Caixin, Huawei Technologies plans to bolster its own software ecosystem by not supporting Android apps on its latest Harmony operating system release.

According to a company statement highlighting the launch event for HarmonyOS Next on Thursday in its hometown of Shenzhen, the company plans to release the developer version of the platform in the second quarter, followed by the commercial version in the fourth quarter.

A year after was denied access to technical support and support from Google’s Android operating system due to U.S. restrictions, unveils its Harmony operating system and a year later prepares to launch it with some smartphones.

However, Caixin reports that earlier versions of Harmony allowed apps built for Android to be used on the platform, which will no longer be possible.

I requested a comment from Huawei, but the company did not respond.

According to reports, Huawei unveiled its Mate60 smartphone series in August, a device rumored to be powered by a chip developed in-house by Huawei.

After years of struggling under the U.S. sanctions, Huawei has finally returned to the high-end smartphone market with the release of the Honor 7X smartphone.

According to an internal message released last month, the company expects revenue to exceed 700 billion yuan ($97.3 billion) in 2023, a growth of 9% over last year.

