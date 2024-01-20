Multivitamins Keep You Sharp As You Age, According To Mounting Evidence

(CTN News) – A study indicates that taking a daily Multivitamins may slow memory loss in the elderly.

Adding to the growing evidence that multivitamins may slow the cognitive decline associated with aging, this study is the third randomised trial to produce such a result.

JoAnn Manson at Harvard Medical School, who was involved in all three trials, reported that the results were equivalent to slowing cognitive aging by two years.

Study participants took a multivitamin supplement or cocoa extract supplement to prevent heart disease or cancer. The study was part of a larger research project funded by a cocoa supplement manufacturer.

The results of memory tests were also given to a subset of participants as a way of assessing whether or not either supplement affected mental function.

Five hundred and seventy-three people participated in the study and underwent in-person memory tests at the beginning and two years later. Both supplements were compared to a placebo tablet. The results of the memory tests showed that those who took the Multivitamins, Centrum Silver, performed modestly better than those who took the placebo.

According to two other branches of the larger study, which administered memory tests either online or over the phone, this is a similar result.

The findings of this study suggest that multivitamins hold promise as a safe, affordable method of protecting memory and slowing cognitive aging among older adults.

In order to understand why multivitamins are beneficial, it is necessary to identify which components are involved.

The British Dietetic Association’s Duane Mellor suggests that since the trial was not designed to investigate memory effects, we should perform a study that is specifically designed to answer this question.

According to him, we should be cautious when interpreting the results. The research is not conclusive.”

