Published

2 days ago

on

Meta Joins Rivals In Pursuing AI On Par With Humans

(CTN News) – On Thursday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company was joining the race to create super artificial intelligence, putting it on a collision course with Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Google.

In an interview with The Verge, the goal is to create AI that can think and solve problems like humans do.

OpenAI, which created ChatGPT, and Google’s AI departments pursue AGI as their primary goal.

His company’s goal now is general intelligence, largely in order to attract the most qualified engineers in the rapidly expanding Meta AI field.

In order to build the products we want to build, we need to build for general intelligence, Zuckerberg told The Verge.

In order to attract the best researchers, it’s essential to convey this message.”

Several tech companies, including Elon Musk’s xAI, are competing for programmers and thinkers to create generative AI models like ChatGPT, the OpenAI chatbot that ignited a frenzy over artificial intelligence.

According to The Information, Meta Google keeps its researchers from being poached with stock compensation, while OpenAI lures top talent with multimillion-dollar salaries.

Some of these specialists want to work at companies that are dedicated to creating AI at the level of humans.

Meta Zuckerberg says AGI “couldn’t be defined in a single sentence.”

General intelligence can be compared to human intelligence, to human-plus intelligence, or to some far-future super intelligence, he argued.

According to Meta’s Nick Clegg, on a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, data scientists have different definitions of artificial general intelligence. AGI isn’t even widely agreed upon.”

As of now, Meta has released its own AI model, Llama 2, and Zuckerberg said his team was in the process of developing the next version.

In the desire to achieve AGI, there is a fear that the technology’s abilities will become too powerful and beyond the control of humans.

In November, OpenAI’s board fired and then reinstated its CEO Sam Altman over fears he was recklessly fast-tracking AI development.

